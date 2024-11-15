Let's fricking go! Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Disney+. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's team-up was the biggest film of the summer and successfully brought our favorite X-Man and the Merc With the Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's easily the must-watch film on streaming, but there are several other movies and shows worth watching.

Cobra Kai Season 6 is here to kickstart your weekend as Miyagi-Do battles in the Sekai Taikai while Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans team up to save Christmas. If you're looking for something more in the sci-fi space, Dune: Prophecy takes us back to a time before Paul Atriedes in a gripping drama. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Where To Watch: On Disney+

Deadpool and Wolverine tied together in Wolverine & Deadpool.
Related
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Maximum Effort Pays Off

From director Shawn Levy, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' becomes a celebration of 20th Century Fox-era Marvel films, thanks to Marvel Jesus.

1

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in Ryan Reynolds' R-rated franchise. In a year when the number of superhero titles released in theaters declined dramatically, Deadpool 3 was Marvel Studios' only movie of the year, making it one of the biggest events of the summer.

While comic book movies have been hit or miss over the last few years, Deadpool & Wolverine remind us why we fell in love with the genre in the first place. Ross Bonaime explains: Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way... Deadpool might not be Marvel Jesus, but Deadpool & Wolverine is the shot of adrenaline that this cinematic universe has needed for some time, and an exciting reminder of how amusing and exciting this world can be when it just has fun.

Watch on Disney+

'Dune: Prophecy'

Where To Watch: On HBO, Max

Emily Watson in Dune: Prophecy
Related
'Dune: Prophecy' Review: HBO Prequel Feels Plucked Straight From the Movies — and That's a Good Thing

HBO is now two for two with TV spin-offs.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the series follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten humanity's future and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy follows in the footsteps of House of the Dragon and serves as a terrific prequel series to a story we all fell in love with.

Therese Lacson said in her review: It's hard to feel bad for any of the Harkonnens by the time of Dune and Dune: Part Two, but Prophecy offers a more nuanced look at this much-maligned house, one that manages to paint them in an intriguing light beyond just sadistic and despotic rulers. With Prophecy, HBO is now two for two when it comes to TV spin-offs.

Watch on Max

'A Real Pain'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Kieran Culkin (left) standing next to Jesse Eisenberg (right) in A Real Pain.
Related
'A Real Pain' Review: Kieran Culkin Is a Real Star in Jesse Eisenberg's Stellar Dramedy

The film revolves around two cousins on a Holocaust tour after the death of their grandmother.

Mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honor their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history.

Taylor Gates praised A Real Pain, saying: The film manages to be a meditation on grief with more laugh-out-loud moments than most straightforward comedies. It also makes the audience think more deeply about the Holocaust than some documentaries out there about the topic. Many complex questions are raised throughout the movie, but one thing is simple and clear: A Real Pain is a real gem.

Get Tickets Now

'Red One'

Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift on a poster for Red One.
Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Where To Watch: In Theaters Everywhere

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in Red One
Related
'Red One' Review: Just Because It's Not a Lump of Coal Doesn't Mean It's a Treat

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans bicker and quip their way through this formulaic Christmas action-comedy.

4

When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Dwayne Johnson) joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris Evans) to find him and save Christmas.

Nate Richard said in his review that the film is watchable: Red One isn’t a