We're off to see The Wizard in the Land of Oz as Wicked dances its way into theaters. If you'd rather not follow the yellow brick road, how about a trip to Rome? Ridley Scott takes us back to a time when gladiators were the epitome of strength. Don't worry though, we also have a few options if you're spending the night in. Arcane reaches its epic conclusion, while Outlander Season 7 finally makes its triumphant return. Still not entertained? Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Wicked'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked is a wonderful film thanks to director John M. Chu's (In the Heights) eye for modern-day movie musicals, but the star power behind it makes the film and Erivo and Grande are generational talents. Jeff Ewing said in his review: Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures.

'Gladiator II'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

While Gladiator II does not reach the heights of the original film, it still manages to be a fantastic watch thanks to outstanding performances. Ross Bonaime praises the actors, saying: This incredible cast, especially Washington, Nielsen, and the overlooked Pascal, and this expansion of the compelling political machinations make Gladiator II a worthwhile sequel, even if it can't match its predecessor.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3

Image via Max

Where To Watch: On Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls might be one of Max's most underrated original series, but you need to add it to your watch list. Season 3 of the dramedy delivers the laughs, the love, and a few new characters that keep the show fresh.

Here's what Taylor Gates said in her review: While “sex lives” may be in the title of the show, everyone knows the real magic lies in the “college girls” part and their messy but endlessly supportive relationships with one another. This is one friend group you’ll want to follow into sophomore year and long after graduation day.

'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2

Where To Watch: On Starz

Outlander Season 7 finally continues after a pretty lengthy hiatus. Part 2 sees Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War forced them to choose between standing by those they loved and fighting for the land they had made their new home.

The drama never stops and that's one of the reasons we fell in love with the series in the first place. Carly Lane believes that Outlander will continue to surprise fans: It wouldn't be a stretch to refer to Outlander as the prestige TV version of a soap opera, but that's only intended with the highest amount of praise. No other series out there has pulled off the twists and turns this one has over the last decade, and with Season 7's return, the first three episodes alone are full of shocks and surprises, the likes of which might send unspoiled viewers, in particular, reaching for their tissues.