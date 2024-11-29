This weekend is all about leftovers in many ways. While most of us are still eating turkey and stuffing, many are also returning to Oz and ancient Rome as Wicked and Gladiator II continue to dominate theaters across the globe. While this weekend is a bit quiet compared to weeks past, there are still a few worthwhile titles for everyone to enjoy. Do you see the line where the sky meets the sea? Well, it's calling once again as Moana and Maui make a big splash in theaters once more. On streaming, Lindsay Lohan gets us in the Christmas spirit, and Colman Domingo stars in a political thriller. Here's what you should be watching this post-Thanksgiving weekend.

'Moana 2'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Moana holding up a piece of broken pottery to examine it
‘Moana 2’ Review: Disney Crafts an Expansive Sequel That Only Goes So Far Beyond the Original

Disney's sequel shows the possibilities this world has to offer while expanding on the dynamics of the first film.

We're headed back to the coast of Motunui in Moana 2! In this film, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.

We often ask if a sequel is ever worth making. Thankfully, even if it's not as good as the first, Moana 2 earns its place in our hearts. Ross Bonaime said in his review: Still, after a few missteps with films like Wish and Strange World, Moana 2 brings back the magic to Disney animation that has been missing for the past few years. This is a solid way to justify returning to this universe, with the expansion of this world an exciting prospect, and a strong bond between Moana and Maui making this journey worthwhile.

Get Tickets Now

'Beatles '64'

Where To Watch: On Disney+

if these walls could sing paul mccartney
Paul McCartney Documentary ‘Man on the Run’ Gets an Update From its Director [Exclusive]

Filmmaker Morgan Neville’s latest doc project focuses its lens on McCartney’s flourishing music career post-Beatles.

Beatles 64 is an all-new documentary by producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi. The film captures the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendance, the film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.

On February 7, 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria. From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country. Their thrilling debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show captivated more than 73 million viewers, the most-watched television event of its time. Beatles 64 presents the spectacle but also tells a more intimate behind-the-scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they experienced unimaginable fame.

beatles-64-poster.jpg
Beatles '64
R
Documentary
Music
Release Date
November 29, 2024
Director
David Tedeschi
Cast
Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr , John Lennon , George Harrison , Martin Scorsese
Runtime
108 Minutes
Main Genre
Documentary

Watch on Disney+

'Our Little Secret'

Ian Harding and Lindsay Lohan Our Little Secret
Where To Watch: On Netflix

Lindsay Lohan in Our Little Secret
'Our Little Secret' Review: Lindsay Lohan’s New Netflix Christmas Movie Skimps on the Romance

The holiday movie also stars Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth.

Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings. Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding star in the Netflix original film as we enter the Christmas season.

Emma Kiely mentions that one of the film's flaws is its rough dialogue: Our Little Secret fails as a romance and as a movie featuring dialogue that resembles real life. Still, it very much succeeds in being a showcase for Lindsay Lohan’s comedic timing and Ian Harding’s natural charisma. A movie that sees the pair playing siblings trying to survive the shenanigans of a holiday family reunion would surely use their abilities to greater effect.

Watch on Netflix

'The Madness'

Colman Domingo looks like a babe in a black suit and holds a pen in 'the Madness'
Where To Watch: On Netflix

Colman Domingo in The Madness
Colman Domingo Battles to Clear His Name in 'The Madness' Trailer

The series begins on November 28 on Netflix.

Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way, he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.