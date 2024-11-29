This weekend is all about leftovers in many ways. While most of us are still eating turkey and stuffing, many are also returning to Oz and ancient Rome as Wicked and Gladiator II continue to dominate theaters across the globe. While this weekend is a bit quiet compared to weeks past, there are still a few worthwhile titles for everyone to enjoy. Do you see the line where the sky meets the sea? Well, it's calling once again as Moana and Maui make a big splash in theaters once more. On streaming, Lindsay Lohan gets us in the Christmas spirit, and Colman Domingo stars in a political thriller. Here's what you should be watching this post-Thanksgiving weekend.

'Moana 2'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

We're headed back to the coast of Motunui in Moana 2! In this film, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.

We often ask if a sequel is ever worth making. Thankfully, even if it's not as good as the first, Moana 2 earns its place in our hearts. Ross Bonaime said in his review: Still, after a few missteps with films like Wish and Strange World, Moana 2 brings back the magic to Disney animation that has been missing for the past few years. This is a solid way to justify returning to this universe, with the expansion of this world an exciting prospect, and a strong bond between Moana and Maui making this journey worthwhile.

7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Expand

'Beatles '64'

Where To Watch: On Disney+

Beatles ’64 is an all-new documentary by producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi. The film captures the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendance, the film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.

On February 7, 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria. From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country. Their thrilling debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show captivated more than 73 million viewers, the most-watched television event of its time. Beatles ’64 presents the spectacle but also tells a more intimate behind-the-scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they experienced unimaginable fame.

Beatles '64 Release Date November 29, 2024 Director David Tedeschi Cast Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr , John Lennon , George Harrison , Martin Scorsese Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

'Our Little Secret'

Image Via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings. Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding star in the Netflix original film as we enter the Christmas season.

Emma Kiely mentions that one of the film's flaws is its rough dialogue: Our Little Secret fails as a romance and as a movie featuring dialogue that resembles real life. Still, it very much succeeds in being a showcase for Lindsay Lohan’s comedic timing and Ian Harding’s natural charisma. A movie that sees the pair playing siblings trying to survive the shenanigans of a holiday family reunion would surely use their abilities to greater effect.

4 10 Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a holiday drama in which two resentful exes find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. The film explores themes of reconciliation and the complexities of family dynamics during the festive season. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan , Kristin Chenoweth , Ian Harding , Jon Rudnitsky , Chris Parnell Tim Meadows , Dan Bucatinsky , Henry Czerny , Katie Baker , Ash Santos , Jake Brennan , Brian Unger Runtime 99 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Hailey DeDominicis Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

'The Madness'

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way, he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.