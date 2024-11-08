We're already a week into November and the month has gotten off to a wild start. If you're looking for an escape, we've got several great movies and shows for you to check. Two of Netflix's biggest shows make their return while HBO's The Penguin finally reaches its explosive finale. Aubrey Plaza takes over streaming in coming-of-age tale about a young teen (no, not the witchy one), and in theaters, Hugh Grant reminds us how scary life can be. Here's everything you need to check out this weekend.

'Arcane' Season 2

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Based on the worldwide phenomenon, League of Legends, Arcane takes us on a heartbreaking adventure following sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell). In this final chapter, Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun. Collider's Nate Richard is still embargoed so he can't share his thoughts, but reported to us that he cried a lot.

'My Old Ass'

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

An 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). When the older Elliott starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn't do, she realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what's becoming a transformative summer.

Directed by Megan Park (The Fallout), My Old Ass is an incredibly touching film; Ross Bonaime explains: "Park’s writing and directing make this a playful coming-of-age tone, but also with the awareness that we can’t hold on to the moments that we don’t want to lose. There’s a sadness to that idea inherently, but also a beauty to it—as though every day is something that we should appreciate and delight in. That mixture of beauty and sadness is palpable, a perfect atmosphere for the last days of summer and the last days at home.

'Heretic'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Two young missionaries become ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they knock on the door of the diabolical Mr. Reed. Trapped in his home, they must turn to their faith if they want to make it out alive.

Ross Bonaime highlights why Heretic is such an entertaining movie: Heretic is a clever twist on the religious horror genre, bolstered by three strong performances, particularly Grant’s gregarious yet haunting Mr. Reed. It certainly falls into a disappointing purgatory in the final third, but Beck and Woods’ approach to the genre is a refreshing one, exploring the hypocrisies of organized religion in a way we rarely see in mainstream cinema. And hey, Grant does a pretty great Jar Jar.

'The Penguin' Finale

Where To Watch: On Max

After the events of The Batman, Gotham City is left in disarray. With the death of Carmine Falcone, power is up for grabs in the criminal underworld, and Oz is on a mission to come out on top. Will the Penguin rise to become the king of Gotham?

Chase Hutchinson said in his review: The Penguin drags us into a bleak world that has only been made worse by the acts of all the people the story follows. It’s a series that is still finding its legs and could never surpass The Sopranos, though there are no better acts to attempt to follow. Here’s to a potential second season when Oz goes to therapy. After everything he’s been through and has done to others, as well as what he will continue to do in his sad life, he certainly could use it.

'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop.

After some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

