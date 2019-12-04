New ‘Mulan’ Poster Features Star Liu Yifei & a Big Ol’ Sword

0

Disney has released a gorgeous new poster for the live-action remake of Mulan. The new adaptation of Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as the titular Chinese hero Mulan. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li, Yoson An, Tzi Ma, and Rosalind Chao.

So, let’s cut right to the chase: the new Mulan poster is just as gorgeous as the first poster released earlier this year. This time around, Yifei’s Mulan is in full action mode, with the elements swirling all around her as she prepares to use her sword. There’s an elegance to the motion created here, something artful and intriguing. Mulan looks soft but strong, readier than ever to kick the ass of whatever foe she is about to face.

And there will be plenty of enemies awaiting Mulan in this live-action remake. The upcoming film will blend the stories of the 1998 Disney animated movie with the ancient Chinese tale. The same beats remain, however: Mulan (Yifei) poses as her father’s son and take a place in the Chinese army when a new enemy threatens the nation of China. Mulan, who has always longed to be a warrior, must hide her identity as she trains before defending China and becoming a hero in her own right.

Mulan hits theaters on March 27, 2020. You can check out the new poster below and for more, check out our description of the Mulan footage shown at this year’s D23 Expo.