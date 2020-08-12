New ‘Mulan’ Trailer Touts the Film’s Arrival on Disney+ “With Premier Access”

Disney has released a new trailer for Mulan. Niki Caro’s adaptation of the animated Disney film follow Hua Mulan (Yifei Liu) who pretends to be a man so she can protect her disabled father and fight in his place against an invading force. The film was originally slated to open in theaters this past March as one of Disney’s tentpoles, but after repeated delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney decided to put the film on Disney+ but with an added $29.99 fee to make it part of your Disney+ subscription. As long as you remain subscribed to Disney+, you’ll have access to Mulan, so it’s more than a rental, but less than full ownership.

As you see in this trailer, Disney is calling this purchase “With Premier Access” and then in much smaller type, “Additional Fee Required.” On the one hand, this is all well and good for parents who have been climbing the walls trying to find ways to entertain their children. Even with kids back in school, you need something to break up the monotony, and I’m sure plenty of parents will gladly pay $30 for a movie they and their kids haven’t seen before the kids insist on watching that film incessantly for the remainder of the year. Still, watching this trailer, I’m a little bummed we won’t get to see Mulan on the big screen since it was clearly shot with that experience in mind.

Check out the Mulan trailer below. The film starts streaming on September 4th and also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

