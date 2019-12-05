New ‘Mulan’ Live-Action Trailer Boasts Stunning Action Inside an Epic Story

0

Disney has released a new trailer for the live-action remake of Mulan. The upcoming action-packed remake stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, a young woman who takes her father’s place in the Chinese army by posing as a man when the nation faces a looming foreign threat.

In addition to Yifei, Mulan also stars Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One), Jet Li (The One), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Tzi Ma (Arrival), and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine). Mulan also holds the distinct honor of being directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider), one of the handful of female director locked down to director a Disney or Marvel movie in the coming year. Mulan will blend elements of the 1998 Disney animated movie with the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan while reportedly reimagining the central villain of the film as a witch, played by Gong Li.

This trailer looks phenomenal and a far cry from the other live-action Disney remakes. Rather than doing beat-for-beat retellings with a few new additions to address people who made dumb YouTube videos nitpicking the animated films, this Mulan seems to be its own thing. It appears to use the same basic story, but has enough confidence and style to stand apart. While I was initially bummed at the loss of the musical numbers, Caro clearly made the right call to let the film be more of an action-drama. I’m very excited for this one, and this trailer has only raised my enthusiasm.

Disney's live-action Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.