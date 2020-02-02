‘Mulan’ Super Bowl Trailer Teases Niki Caro’s Epic Live-Action Remake

Disney is taking us from the football field to the battlefield with the new Super Bowl trailer for Mulan. The upcoming remake of Disney’s beloved 1998 animated fantasy film stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Chinese warrior Mulan, a young woman who takes her father’s place in the Chinese army by posing as a male soldier. This new take on the material may not have a dragon or songs, but director Niki Caro is absolutely leaning in on high-stakes fantasy action for her live-action epic. We wanted to bring you the trailer as soon as possible, so we’ll have our full thoughts on the trailer updated shortly.
Check out the Mulan Big Game preview below. The film opens March 27th and also stars Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One), Jet Li (The One), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Tzi Ma (Arrival), and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).
Here’s the official synopsis for Mulan:
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.