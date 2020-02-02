‘Mulan’ Super Bowl Trailer Teases Niki Caro’s Epic Live-Action Remake

Disney is taking us from the football field to the battlefield with the new Super Bowl trailer for Mulan. The upcoming remake of Disney’s beloved 1998 animated fantasy film stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Chinese warrior Mulan, a young woman who takes her father’s place in the Chinese army by posing as a male soldier. This new take on the material may not have a dragon or songs, but director Niki Caro is absolutely leaning in on high-stakes fantasy action for her live-action epic. We wanted to bring you the trailer as soon as possible, so we’ll have our full thoughts on the trailer updated shortly.

Check out the Mulan Big Game preview below. The film opens March 27th and also stars Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One), Jet Li (The One), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Tzi Ma (Arrival), and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Mulan: