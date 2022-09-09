As the 2021-2022 Broadway season fizzles out with spectacular Tony Awards, Broadway theatres now gear up for new works, well-deserved revivals, and exciting adaptations to take residency in the city that never sleeps.

With the passing of the great Stephen Sondheim in early 2021, the theatre community came together to celebrate the titan of American musical theatre and now are beginning to mount large-scale, star-studded revivals of his most famous productions. While this season will still contain popular favorites on Broadway that have been playing for many years, there are a number of musicals coming soon that are generating quite a buzz.

'Into the Woods'

One of Sondheim’s most famous musicals (that became a Disney movie adaptation), Into the Woods is a beautiful mish-mash of a variety of classic fairy-tale characters as they all search for what they wish and fight a giant foe. The new Into the Woods revival was a New York City Encores! Production until it transferred to Broadway and opened in early August 2022.

The show was only supposed to be a limited revival. Still, the production brought in so many audience members that the theatre decided to extend the revival until early January 2023 to keep the show alive. Stars like Sara Bareilles, Brian D’Arcy James, Patina Miller, and Joshua Henry are just a few of the stars involved in this show.

'Sweeney Todd'

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford lead this just-announced production of another Sondheim hit (and movie adaptation), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Sweeney Todd is a classic horror musical about a serial murderer (to be played by Groban) who seeks revenge against a judge that wronged him.

There is still not much information surrounding more casting and details of the production. All that has been released to the public about the show has been a start date: Previews being February 26, 2022 and a formal Opening begins on March 26, 2023.

'Some Like It Hot'

Some Like It Hot is a new Broadway musical adapted from a 1959 movie of the same name that starred the great Marilyn Monroe. With a book from The Inhertiance’s Matthew López and comedian Amber Ruffin and a score by Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the musical is highly anticipated and is in great creative hands.

The musical follows two musicians who disguise themselves as women to escape the mafia. And, in that wild process where they are running for their lives, they also find love. The show is expected to hit Broadway in Fall 2022.

'Almost Famous'

Yet another movie adaptation, Almost Famous is now going to become a Broadway hit. The show follows 15-year-old William Miller, an aspiring music journalist who navigates life in the early 1970s.

When the famous Rolling Stone Magazine hires him to go on the road with an upcoming rock artist, William experiences his longing for friendship, the intensity of the music industry, and what rock music means to him. Broadway previews begin October 3, 2022.

'1776'

What was once a classic musical written in the late 1960s is now reimagined with an entirely female-identifying or non-binary cast. 1776 tells the story of the foundations of American democracy, chronicling the many events that led up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. John Adams attempts to persuade his colleagues' votes as many of them waver.

The show opens on September 16, 2022, in the American Airlines Theatre and is worth the trip. Some could call it “revolutionary!”

'KPOP'

KPOP is a unique production that combines both K-Pop icons and musical theatre performers. Advertised as a “multimedia experience,” KPOP is expected to tell the story of a group of performers who put everything on the line for a one-night-only concert.

The show examines the struggles, intricacies, and process of being a part of the K-Pop Music Industry. Fans of K-Pop will absolutely adore this show, and the show will even star Luna, a founding member of f(x). KPOP begins previews on October 13 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

'&Juliet'

&Juliet is the long-awaited and heavily anticipated musical transfer from the West End in England. The show is a coming-of-age musical featuring the music of Swedish pop artist Max Martin and focuses on a “what if?” scenario where Juliet does not die at the end of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

This musical is purely fun. The familiar pop tunes reimagined in an entirely new context is so refreshing, and the show is said to be a spectacle. &Juliet begins previews on October 28.

