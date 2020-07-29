‘The New Mutants’ Director and Cast on Making a Throwback to a 90s Horror Movie

I’m not sure any movie has had so many release dates come and go as director Josh Boone’s The New Mutants. If you’re keeping track, the original release date was April 13, 2018. Then it was scheduled for February 2019. Then they moved it to August 2, 2019. Then it was pushed back to April 3, 2020. The recent date was the one we all thought would stick because the cast started doing press earlier this year. But we all know what happened with the pandemic…

However, while New Mutants doesn’t have a new release date, the studio had Boone and some of the cast (Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga) participate in a Comic-Con@Home panel where they revealed three-and-a-half minutes from the opening scene as well as a sizzle reel.

A few days before the panel, I got to speak with Boone, Heaton, Hunt, Braga and Zaga. During the interview, they talked about if anyone pitched the studio on doing a Disney+ or Hulu release, if the film had changed since Disney bought Fox, how New Mutants stands out from other superhero movies, the casts reaction to the finished film, which MCU character would the cast most want to see their character have a scene with, Boone’s plans for sequels, the process of editing the movie, the “bromance” between Cannoball and Sunspot, and the romance between Masie Williams’ Wolfsbane and Blu Hunt’s Mirage, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) as Magik, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

–

Josh Boone, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Alice Braga and Henry Zaga:

How long has the film been done and has anything in the film changed since Disney bought Fox? Boone explains why they didn’t do reshoots.

Why the film won’t be released on Disney+ or Hulu.

What was the cast’s reaction to seeing the finished film?

How does New Mutants stand out from other superhero movies? “It feels like a throwback to a 90s horror movie that becomes a superhero movie in the last act,” says Boone.

Boone talks about the “bromance” between Cannoball and Sunspot, and the romance between Masie Williams’ Wolfsbane and Blu Hunt’s Mirage.

Which MCU character would the cast most want to see their character have a scene with?

Boone’s plans for the sequel set in Brazil and the third movie that used the Inferno crossover series from the X-Men in the 90s. “Each one was sort of a different horror movie. The second was an alien invasion movie and then the third one’s sort of more like a magic one.”

What was the process of editing the movie? Boone says they’ve already put together the special features and deleted scenes. Talks about run time and his first cut.

What does the cast remember most from making the film?

Here’s the official synopsis for The New Mutants: