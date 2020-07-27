Here’s Why ‘The New Mutants’ Can’t Premiere on Disney+ or Hulu

The release date for The New Mutants has become, shall we say, extremely malleable at this point. The upcoming movie directed by Josh Boone has been in the works for the better part of three years, faced with numerous obstacles to get it primed for theatrical release. As a result of this long and winding road, many fans have wondered why New Mutants can’t be released on Disney+ or Hulu.

So, when Collider’s own Steven Weintraub hopped on a video call with Boone and and New Mutants stars Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga, he wanted to check in to see whether any other release options outside of theatrical release had been discussed.

Early on in Collider’s chat with the New Mutants director and cast, he asked whether there had ever been a discussion with 20th Century Studios to release New Mutants on Disney+ or Hulu, two streaming platforms under the Disney umbrella. Boone’s explanation on a streaming release isn’t currently being explored makes total sense. As he told Collider, “With most movies, you sign contracts that guarantee a theatrical release, so it needs to open to ever go digital in the first place. We just, too, would like to see people to see it in the theater. But it needs to obviously be at the right time when it’s safe to go back.”

Currently The New Mutants still doesn’t have an official release date after previously being set for August 2020. Even though the release date is still up in the air, the first three-and-a-half minutes from the opening scene, as well as details on Boone’s visions for a New Mutant trilogy have emerged in recent weeks. So, in the absence of a firm release date and no plans to deviate from a theatrical release plan, at least we can content ourselves with fresh details and footage to keep us occupied.

The New Mutants is coming soon to theaters. In the meantime, get the official runtime for The New Mutants and more updates on all things X-Men.

