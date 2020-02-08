Tons of ‘New Mutants’ Images Introduce Us to Anya Taylor-Joy & Maisie Williams’ Characters

20th Century Studios gifted us with even more new images from the upcoming feature The New Mutants. Directed by Josh Boone, this long-in-the-works adaptation of the popular X-Men Marvel Comics arc stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga as a group of young mutants who must fight their way out of a secret facility trying to manipulate their abilities.

But, before we can watch all of the action go down, we should probably spend some time familiarizing ourselves with the titular new mutants. Tons of new photos featuring New Mutants characters were released this week, and the most recent batch focused on Taylor-Joy’s Ilyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik. Magik is one of the most popular X-Men characters and for good reason. An extremely powerful sorceress who wield a sword (which we get a sneak peek of in the latest trailer), Magik is able to travel between realms and cast very powerful, well, magic. These new photos from The New Mutants show Magik sporting her iconic buns hairstyle and scribbling out something on the walls; looks like someone is homesick for their native Russia.

Earlier in the week, new photos of Williams’ character, Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane, were revealed. In the comics, Rahne is a devout Catholic who must contend with her seemingly extraordinary mutation. Rahne is able to shape-shift and, true to her codename, frequently transforms into what we recognize as a werewolf. These new images hint at Rahne’s strict religious upbringing, giving us new insight into the character’s psyche.

Finally, there’s Heaton’s character, Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball. Sam is quiet, tortured from his time spent working in the mines after his father’s death. He is haunted by a disaster where he was the only one to escape a tunnel collapse using his mutant abilities — something we get to preview in the trailer. Like a cannonball, Sam can propel himself at great speeds and becomes invulnerable to injury. Sam keeps a piece of the mines with him, as shown in these new images, and seems to suffer from survivor’s guilt.

The New Mutants arrives in theaters on April 3, 2020. For more, check out the latest New Mutants trailer and creep-tastic poster.