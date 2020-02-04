Get to Know Two ‘New Mutants’ with More Images & a Chilling New Poster

If you’ve been craving a little more one-on-one time with members of The New Mutants team, you’re in luck. This week, 20th Century Studio rolled out new images around two of the movie’s main characters, Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt) and Sunspot (Henry Zaga). The new images of Dani and Sunspot were also accompanied by a brand new cast poster, featuring the entire New Mutants team looking more like the children of the corn than actual mutants.

On Monday, three new images of Hunt’s character, Dani Moonstar, were shared on the New Mutants Twitter account. It’s fitting we should get a look at Dani first since, if the latest trailer is anything to go by, we’ll be following the story mostly through her perspective. Some focus in the new images is place on Dani’s bear necklace. This could likely tie back into the New Mutants “Demon Bear” Marvel comics storyline which is a major plot for this comics team and inspired the film’s story. In the comics, Dani is also known as Mirage thanks to her ability to create illusions drawn from people’s fears. We’ve seen it teased in the trailers for the movie and her abilities could end up being even more pivotal to the story than we think.

dani moonstar. do not be scared. pic.twitter.com/LZkAy4lMZQ — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) February 4, 2020

We also get a better look at Bobby da Costa, a.k.a. Sunspot. Thanks to his name and the ominous revelation from Bobby during a group therapy session that he burned his girlfriend, we know Bobby runs hot. Way hot. As these photos remind us, Bobby tries to play it cool at all times as the preppiest mutant of the group. But his ability to manipulate solar energy will likely have him burning off that cool exterior at some point during the movie.

With new images of Dani and Bobby on the New Mutants Twitter timeline, it’s highly likely we’ll see new images of Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane (Williams), Ilyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik (Taylor-Joy), and Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball (Heaton) in the coming days and weeks. It’s about damn time, too, since the repeated delays and setbacks The New Mutants has faced in the last few years has left fans hungry to get their hands on as much new material as possible. In the meantime, we have these character images and yet another spook-tastic new poster.

New Mutants arrives in theaters on April 3, 2020. Check out the newest poster for the movie below and make sure to read up on director Josh Boone’s recent tease of a New Mutants trilogy.