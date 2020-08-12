‘New Mutants’ Poster Swears That It’ll Be in Theaters August 28 (No Really)

The New Mutants, the last Fox X-Men adaptation before Disney took control of the studio, has missed more release dates than we can remember at this point (the first scheduled release date was way back in April 2018) but Disney swears that the movie is coming out in just two weeks and even has new IMAX artwork to prove it. “August 28.” It says it right there on the artwork (it’s not technically a poster). So you know it must be true.

According to the artwork’s accompanying press release, “The IMAX release of The New Mutants will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology.” That sounds really nice so if you a) have an IMAX theater that has reopened near you and b) are willing to go to a theater during the middle of a pandemic where coronavirus cases are still, by all accounts, “surging” around the country. But hey! We’re pretty sure one of the characters can turn into a bear (or something)!

The New Mutants is “set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.” This, admittedly, sounds very cool. And we’re excited for a new Josh Boone movie with a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga. But we just wish that the act of going to a movie theater wasn’t scarier than anything on screen.

The New Mutants will be in traditional theaters and IMAX on August 28.