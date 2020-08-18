Exclusive: ‘The New Mutants’ Dolby Cinema Poster Has the Right to Bear Claws

Did you get your tickets for The New Mutants? If not, you should remedy that because pre-orders are available now. We’ll wait!

Back? Awesome! Because we have some exclusive artwork for the long-awaited Marvel Comics adaptation to share with you today. It’s stylish, it’s colorful, its comic-inspired and informed, and it hails from Dolby Cinema ahead of their release of Josh Boone‘s genre-bending film on Friday, August 28. Here’s a bit more about it before we show it to you in all its gory glory:

About the art:

The Dolby Cinema exclusive poster art for “The New Mutants” features a bear claw in it, which fans will recognize from the Demon Bear Saga comics which Josh Boone based The New Mutants off of.

Check it out here:

Be sure to click on this poster to embiggen it and enjoy the details. What details? Well, of course there’s the overall bear paw / claw print that stamps out our title heroes (or tries to, anyway), though you might not want to dig into the Demon Bear mythology before the film comes out if you’re not familiar with it. Elsewhere in this poster, however, are the title team members and artistic interpretations of their powers: Blu Hunt‘s Danielle Moonstar has her psychic / psionic abilities on display (under the thumb of the bear, however), Charlie Heaton‘s Sam Guthrie heats up with his ability to generate and release thermo-chemical energy from his body, Anya Taylor-Joy‘s Illyana Rasputin conjures her Magikal Soulsword, Maisie Williams‘ Rahne Sinclair looks positively wolfish, and Henry Zaga‘s Roberto da Costa harnesses the power of the sun. Cool stuff. Can’t wait to see it in action on the big screen!

About Dolby Cinema:

Dolby Cinema is the complete Dolby experience. Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film allowing you to see the subtle details and ultravivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. This unmatched combination is so lifelike — you’ll forget you’re at the movies.

Film Synopsis:

Twentieth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone (“The Fault in our Stars”) and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, “The New Mutants” stars: Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”); Anya Taylor-Joy (“Glass”); Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”); Alice Braga (“Predators”); Blu Hunt (“The Originals”); and Henry Zaga (“13 Reasons Why”). The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.

The New Mutants releases in theaters and Dolby Cinema on 8/28 in the US and select global markets.