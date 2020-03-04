‘The New Mutants’: So Much for That R Rating

While The New Mutants is finally set to grace theaters in just about a month, one wonders in just what shape it will arrive. Director Josh Boone‘s adaptation of the Marvel Comics’ title has gone through quite the wringer over the years; our coverage alone goes back nearly four years. The movie has seen a number of release date delays, confusion over its tone and resulting reshoots because of it, and then the complicating factor of Disney’s buyout of Fox. The megacorp could have just shelved The New Mutants and let Dark Phoenix be the unfortunate swan song for its Fox subsidiary and the X-Men cinematic legacy, but at least they’re letting this one see the light of day. For those of you hoping for an R-rated adaptation of the dark and often disturbing story, well, you should know that just ain’t Disney’s style. It’ll be a long time (if ever) before we see an R-rated Disney movie, let alone a superhero flick, and they’re not starting with this one.

Starring stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) as Magik, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.

Here’s how the rating was revealed:

It's coming. For reals this time. Fox's THE NEW MUTANTS has been rated PG-13: violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material…all involving people that were teens when this was filmed, but are now adults. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) March 4, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis: