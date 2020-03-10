‘The New Mutants’ Teaser Puts the Spotlight on Cannonball, Magik’s Sword & Demon Bear

The New Mutants is one of the great cinematic curiosities of 2020, and the upcoming 20th Century superhero spinoff just got a new TV spot teaser that flaunts a surprisingly fun personality. Originally envisioned as a new direction for Fox’s sprawling X-Men franchise, New Mutants was delayed for reshoots that never happened, got tangled up in the Disney/Fox merger, and now, the movie’s about to hit theaters after Fox is no more (it’s 20th Century now, tyvm), that X-Men franchise is seemingly dead, and Disney’s MCU has never been more thriving.

Up until now, most of the trailers and promos for the film have leaned into the dark and spooky superheroes-meet-YA-horror vibe, but the new ad has a bit more of a cheeky vibe. It’s also pretty jam-packed with major teases, including Magik’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) Soulsword, Demon Bear, and a peek Cannonball (Charlie Heatonb) in action.

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants also stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. The New Mutants opens (finally!) in theaters on April 3, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for The New Mutants: