Netflix Is Very Ready for Christmas, and These Titles Prove It

0

It’s the middle of October, which means Christmas is closer than it’s ever been. And with the realization that autumn is upon us (for roughly three weeks now), comes a Netflix announcement of the most festive kind. Today, they released their schedule of release dates for a slew of holiday-themed movies and shows—all originals. If you’ve got a soft spot for yuletide cinema, the final two months of 2019 are going to be extra special for you.

Some of the highlights are as follows:

On November 1 comes Holiday in the Wild, a romance of pachyderm proportions starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis on an African safari. Here’s a plot summary of that one:

To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

Then, Let It Snow premieres on November 8. Imagine if The Hateful Eight were re-imagined as a wholesome Christmas movie:

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same. Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, LET IT SNOW stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

November 15 is Klaus day. We’ve already brought you some info on that one.

The Knight Before Christmas will be ready to stream on November 21, as the past and present collide in enchanted fashion in the name of a holiday love affair:

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life. Directed by Monika Mitchell (THE CHRISTMAS CONTRACT, ROYAL NEW YEAR’S EVE) and also starring Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, and Jean-Michel Le Gal, THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is a cozy holiday romance about learning to let yourself believe in magic again.

Following family films Super Monsters Save Christmas and True: Winter Wishes premiere on November 26, Holiday Rush comes on November 28—a potential tearjerker about a widower reconnecting with his children.

Then Dennis Quaid gets in on the action on the same day, starring in the new series Merry Happy Whatever. Quaid will executive produce, along with Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor. Here’s a plot summary:

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him. But when youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brent Morin), Don’s belief that “there’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way” is put to the test. From Emmy Award-winning creator Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond), Merry Happy Whatever is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy that proves while family may not come wrapped up in a neat little bow, it sometimes can still be the greatest gift.

Netflix will premiere baking competition show Sugar Rush Christmas (six episodes) on November 29, with guest judges Tiffani Thiessen and Liza Koshy, among others.

Then it’s on to more movies, like A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby on December 5, and a pair of family friendly films in Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (December 6) and A Family Reunion Christmas (December 9).

One last release worth mentioning is Lost in Space: Season 2, which premieres on Christmas Eve, December 24. Here’s a plot summary for the second installment:

There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all. Picking up on Christmas day – 7 months ahead of when we last saw The Robinson Family – Season 2 launches December 24th globally on Netflix.

Maybe seasonal entertainment is not your cup of tea. But one thing is certain with all this content: Netflix believes there’s an audience out there for this sort of thing and they went above and beyond in an effort to please. You can check out a trailer for all the cheerful entertainment below.