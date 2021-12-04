Christmas carols might not be ringing quite yet, but according to Netflix, ‘tis the season to hop on the couch and watch Christmas romcoms and reality tv specials. From films to tv shows, the streaming platform announced 28 new releases ahead of the holiday season to commemorate more than ever before together with family and friends. There are already a few of them available on Netflix starting this month, like Nina Dobrev’s Love Hard and Vanessa Hudgens returning to The Princess Switch franchise.

If you aren’t sure which Christmas titles will come out this year, don’t worry! Here is a handy guide with every single new Christmas film and series arriving on Netflix in 2021.

The Claus Family

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 1

Created by: Matthias Temmermans, Ruben Vandenborre, and Elke de Gezelle

Cast: Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, Stefaan Degand, Eva van der Gucht, Bracha van Doesburgh, Sien Eggers

Jules Claus (Mo Bakker) isn’t very fond of Christmas, especially after his father’s passing. When he finds out that his grandfather (played by Jan Decleir) is Santa Claus in disguise, Jules is faced with the difficult task of helping him to deliver gifts throughout the world. This also means that Jules must maintain the lineage, since his father is no longer the second in line to the Santa Claus post.

Love Hard

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 5

Created by: Daniel Mackey, Rebecca Ewing

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Rebecca Staab, Harry Shum Jr.

In search for a perfect match, Natalie (Nina Dobrev) is an LA journalist who instantly falls for Tag (Darren Barnet) after meeting him through a dating app. Eager to surprise him during the holiday season, she discovers that she was catfished by Tag’s childhood best friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). Still hopeful of connecting with the real Tag, Natalie agrees to pretend she is dating Josh until Christmas.

Father Christmas Is Back

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 7

Created by: Philippe Martinez, Hannah Davis, David Conolly

Cast: Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammar, Nathalie Cox, Kris Marshall, Ray Fearson

In this comedy set in Yorkshire, four sisters (played by Elizabeth Hurley, Nathalie Cox, Caroline Quentin, and Talulah Riley) with contrasting personalities reunite for the Christmas holiday. Little did they know that their long-lost father, who disappeared during Christmas years ago, would show-up with his American girlfriend in their family gathering and stir even more chaos.

Christmas Flow

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 17

Cast: Shirine Boutella, Camille Lou, Aloïse Sauvage, Tayc, Marion Séclin, Estelle Meyer

Marcus (Tayc) is a rapper often known for using controversial lyrics in his songs. For this reason, Lila (Shirine Boutella) despises him immediately after crossing his path on a subway. Yet, when Marcus accidentally leaves with the wrong gift, they are forced to meet each other again, leading them to give way for an unpredictable romance.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 18

Created by: Robin Bernheim

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Remy Hii, Amanda Donohoe, Will Kemp, Sam Palladio

In this third installment of The Princess Switch franchise, a relic is stolen from the vault, leading Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both portrayed by Hudgens) to come up with a plan to find out who stole it. For that to happen, they call Margaret’s cousin Fiona (also played by Hudgens) to rekindle her connection with an ex-boyfriend and retrieve the relic. Since the three look identical to one another, they inevitably have to do another switch to uncover the mystery.

Blown Away: Christmas

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 19

Hosted by: Bobby Berk

Five fan-favorite glass blowers return to the hot shop for a new season of the competition and they must accomplish some Christmas-themed challenges. The reward is a $10,000 cash prize and an additional $10,000 dollar donation for a charity of the winner’s choice.

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 23

Created by: Jeremy Konner, Erika Thormahlen

Cast: Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam, Andy Hayward

Puppets Waffles + Mochi will stay at home during the holidays at the Land of Frozen Food. Although they have nothing planned to serve their guests, Steve the Mop invites himself and other friends to go to the store and celebrate. This holiday special will even include the presence of Michelle Obama.

A Boy Called Christmas

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 24

Created by: Ol Parker, Gil Kenan, Matt Haig

Cast: Maggie Smith, Isabella O’Sullivan, Joel Fry, Eden Lawrence, Ayomide Garrick, Henry Lawfull

Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) is a young boy who decides to venture through the snowy north with his reindeer and pet mouse. He is determined to find his father, who had gone on a mission to uncover a village of elves known as Elheim. During this journey, Nikolas comes to terms with his destiny and the fact that nothing is impossible.

Robin Robin

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 24

Created by: Daniel Ojari, Michael Please

Cast: Adeel Akhtar, Gillian Anderson, Bronte Carmichael, Richard E. Grant, Amira Macey-Michael

This stop-motion short film is centered on a bird named Robin, who is raised by mice since birth and begins to question whether she belongs in the group. As she plans a heist to prove her capacity to fit in with the mice family that she grew up with, Robin (Bronte Carmichael) comes to undergo a journey to self-discovery.

A Castle for Christmas

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 26

Created by: Kim Beyer-Johnson, Ally Carter, Neal H. Dobrofsky

Cast: Cary Elwes, Vanessa Grasse, Suanne Braun, Lee Ross, Andi Osho, Mark Fleischmann

Sophie (Brooke Shields) is an American author that travels to Scotland before she is entrenched in scandal. During her trip, she becomes enamoured by a castle and is willing to buy it from its owner, a Duke named Myles (Cary Elwes). However, the Duke is not very eager to sell his castle to a foreigner. As the two dispute over the possession of the castle, they end up in an unprecedented romance.

School of Chocolate

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 26

Hosted by: Amaury Guichon

In this reality show, eight professionals in pastry and chocolate must try their best to think outside the box in order to achieve the $100,000 cash prize. Throughout the competition, contestants will be challenged both individually and as a group to create astonishing sculptures out of chocolate.

Elves

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 28

Created by: Stefan Jaworski

Cast: Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Rasmus Hammerich, Vivelill Søgaard Holm, Sonja Steen, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Lukas Løkken, Lila Nobel

A family of four arrive at their vacation getaway at a remote island and are haunted by the menace that clouds the township and all the strange creatures that are in the forest. This is an option for horror fans, that aren’t into the typical rom-com Christmas formula.

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Image via Netflix

Release date: November 30

Cast: Jacob Soley, Saara Chaudry, Tyler Barish, Elliot Kelly, Zoe Hatz, Joseph Motiki

Charlie (Jacob Soley) and his new friend Yetilda D. Yeti will undergo a series of snowy adventures together in these winter-themed episodes.

Single All the Way

Image via Netflix

Release date: December 2

Created by: Chad Hodge

Cast: Michel Urie, Philemon Chambers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick

Peter (Michael Urie) dreads having to meet his family for Christmas for another year unaccompanied by a significant other. In order for him to not be criticized by his relatives for being single yet another year, Peter convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pretend that they are in a relationship during the holidays. However, things go south when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) tries to set him up with her personal trainer.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4)

Release date: December 3

Image via Netflix

The two holiday special episodes coming out in Season 4 of The Great British Baking Show will be a slightly different from past years. The first episode will have competitors following the traditional Christmas baking challenge, while the second promises to spice things up by following the New Year ambiance and bringing bakers from previous editions: Helena and Henry (2019), Nancy (2014), and Rahul (2018).

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Image via Netflix

Release date: December 3

Created by: Mark Burton, Giles Pibrow

Cast: Justin Fletcher, Kate Harbour

Shaun’s (voiced Justin Fletcher) excitement towards the holiday season goes downhill when a farmhouse leads to Timmy’s disappearance. Afraid Timmy is becoming someone else's present, Shaun must do whatever it takes to bring him back.

A Naija Christmas

Image via Netflix

Release date: December 6

Created by: Kemi Adesoye

Made in Nigeria, three loyal sons are running against the clock in their attempt to tie the knot by Christmas. While each one must deal with the obstacles that surge during the search for a wife, their mother is invested in making the most extravagant Christmas celebration ever. Will the siblings find an ideal suitor just in time for the holiday get together?

David and the Elves

Image via Netflix

Release date: December 6

Directed by: Michal Rogalski

Cast: Anna Smolowik, Monica Krzywkowska, Michal Czernecki, Cezary Zak, Piotr Rogucki, Jakub Zajac

Tired of working for Santa Claus delivering Christmas presents, an elf named Albert (Michal Czernecki) decides to spend time with humans and live out the traditional holiday magic. No one believes his true identity, with the exception of a boy named David (Cyprian Grabowski), whom he quickly becomes friends with. The two embark on a journey to find David’s grandparents in the middle of the Tatra mountains.

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Release date: December 10

Created by: Rethabile Ramaphakela

In Season 1, Tumi (Busise Lurayi) returns for the holidays and disrupts her sister’s wedding plans. She must then try to make amends before it's too late. Although Season 2 doesn’t have a confirmed plot or an official cast list, it's probable that what Khaya (Yonda Thomas) reveals to Tumi will set the tone for what will happen next.

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Image via Netflix

Release date: December 14

Created by: Loris Lunsford, Jason Netter

Cast: Nahanni Mitchell, Dean Petriw

After all of StarBeam’s greatest opponents join forces on New Year’s Eve, Zoey (Nahanni Mitchell) helps her cousin Zane to become the next superhero in the family.

'Sons of the Forest' Trailer Unveils When You Can Play the Open-World Survival Horror Game Get ready for a Carpenter-esque video game experience.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email