Netflix Docuseries ‘The Devil Next Door’ Trailer Reveals the Evil Among Us

Netflix is bringing us what looks to be another riveting true crime docuseries with The Devil Next Door. But this one isn’t your standard whodunnit fare. The story presents us with an ordinary man in Ohio who may be much more than meets the eye. Much worse than meets the eye, in fact.

John Demjanjuk is known to his friends and family as, simply, a retired autoworker. But he may be hiding a diabolical past. Demjanjuk is accused of actually being the notorious “Ivan the Terrible,” a Ukrainian SS guard at the Treblinka extermination camp during the Holocaust. The then twenty-something guard operated two tank engines that fed the camp’s gas chambers. He was known as a cruel torturer of his victims, cutting off their ears as they worked, whipping them, and piercing them with a sword before sending them to their ultimate demise.

The question hanging over the series, which documents Demjanjuk’s trial in Israel, is whether or not he actually was the sinister guard of Treblinka. Though he professes his innocence, his accusers are many. If the series is able to elicit conflicted feelings within its viewers, the filmmakers have done their job.

The Devil Next Door comes from One Man Show and Submarine Deluxe Production, in association with Yes Studios. The series was directed and produced by Daniel Sivan (The Oslo Diaries) and Yossi Bloch (editor, Poisoned). It was executive produced by Josh Braun (A History of Violence), Ben Braun, Dan Braun (Wild Wild Country), Danna Stern (On the Spectrum), Guy Lavie (King Bibi), and Koby Gal-Raday (Best Unkept Secret).

The five-episode series will be released on November 4. You can check out the gripping trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Devil Next Door: