Autumn evenings are what cozy throw blankets and pumpkin spice are made for. Put them together, and you’ve got the perfect venue for a fall movie night. But Netflix’s dense catalog can be overwhelming, and most viewers would rather spend their time watching movies rather than searching for them.

Netflix subscribers need only grab a remote and the best spot on the couch and use this guide to find the perfect thing to watch. Romance, mystery, drama, even cartoons for the whole family: Netflix has so many new movies coming out this fall 2022, viewers will be spoiled for choice.

'The Good Nurse' — October 26

Image via Netflix

Amy (Jessica Chastain) is a devoted nurse and single mother stretched to the limit coping with night shifts in the ICU. Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful and hard-working new nurse, seems like a godsend. Amy can breathe for the first time in years, thanks to Charlie’s help and friendship. But when a series of patient deaths set off an investigation at the hospital, Amy must ask herself tough questions to get to the truth.

Based on the true story of a serial killer hiding in plain sight, The Good Nurse is gripping enough to keep even savvy viewers with a thing for true crime headlines in suspense. Director Tobias Lindholm has a knack for building the kind of tension that settles in the bones, providing a scary alternative to more obvious Halloween fare. Chastain is brilliant as always, but Redmayne is particularly striking as a dubious figure who seems to be hiding something.

'Wendell & Wild' — October 28

Image via Netflix

Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) are a couple of demon brothers who tap grieving 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat wants in return leads the three of them on an epic adventure that defies the laws of nature.

What do viewers get when Henry Selick, the director behind stop-motion icons The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, collaborates with horror filmmaker and comedian Jordan Peele? Wendell & Wild is as bizarre as it is brilliant, unafraid to take bold risks, with creepy and sometimes convoluted results. But the stop-motion animation can’t be beaten, with staggering visuals and incredible detail.

'Enola Holmes 2' — November 4

Image via Netflix

Having skillfully solved her first case in the previous film, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in her big brother’s footsteps as a detective-for-hire. Like many small businesses, hers is on the brink of failure when a matchstick girl offers Enola her first case to locate her missing sister. But the mystery is far more troubling than unexpected, forcing Enola to call in all kinds of favors, including from Sherlock (Henry Cavill) himself. The game is afoot!

The first film was resoundingly successful thanks to vibrant storytelling, subversive asides, and the considerable charms of the perky and precocious Brown. With many of these tasty ingredients set to return in the sequel, it’s bound to be as enjoyable as the first.

'Falling For Christmas' — November 10

Image via Netflix

A newly engaged, self-centered, and spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident and winds up with amnesia. Nursed and cared for by a handsome but humble lodge owner and his adorable daughter, the heiress experiences the days before Christmas as she never has before.

Holiday romances are a Netflix staple, but Falling For Christmas has the unique appeal of being the triumphant return to acting of Lindsay Lohan. Lohan has signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix, the next of which, Irish Wish, will follow in 2023. This one has her paired with Glee alum Chord Overstreet and milking physical comedy for laughs, just like in her heyday. Let the Lohan-aissance begin.

'My Father’s Dragon' — November 11

Image via Netflix

Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay) struggles to cope after an unwelcome move to the city with his mother. He runs to Wild Island searching for Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a young dragon held captive, but the dragon is only the beginning.

From animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwakers) and director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), and inspired by the beloved book by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father’s Dragon seems poised to win fans and hearts even before viewing. With other creatures voiced by Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Alan Cumming, Judy Greer, and more, the film is a heart-warming delight for the whole family.

'The Wonder' — November 16

Image via Netflix

In the Irish Midlands in 1862, a young girl has refused all food since her eleventh birthday yet remains miraculously well. Whispers of sainthood rip through the tiny village, bringing tourists and pilgrims and great expectations, along with English nurse Lib (Florence Pugh), tasked with monitoring the girl carefully, searching for the truth.

Based on the incredible book by Emma Donoghue, The Wonder reunites Pugh with her Lady Macbeth screenwriter, Alice Birch. The Wonder may be visually bleak and filled with suffering, but Pugh lights the way with her restrained yet powerful performance.

'Christmas With You' — November 17

Image via Netflix

Pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) is getting tired of touring and the demands of fame. Taking time off, she escapes to a small town in New York state to help grant a talented young fan’s wish. Her passion for music reinvigorated, and Angelina might just also be inspired by a chance at true love.

For those who braved thematically rich but ultimately melancholy The Wonder the night before, Christmas With You may be the perfect antidote. Sweet and airy, with a couple of likable leads (including Freddie Prinze Jr.), Christmas With You is like comfort food for the soul, predictable and safe but warm and inviting, not to mention the guaranteed satisfaction of a happy ending.

'Slumberland' — November 18

Image via Netflix

After the unexpected death of her father, a young girl named Nema has her life upended as she’s sent to live with her awkward uncle (Chris O’Dowd). Her only escape is at night when she dreams. With the help of a secret map and an unconventional outlaw and scoundrel named Flip (Jason Momoa), Nema travels to Slumberland through dreams and nightmares alike, hoping to reunite with her late father (Kyle Chandler).

Fans of the whimsical, hundred-year-old comic strip by Winsor McCay will notice several changes to the source material in this adaptation, meant to appeal to a new generation. With its PG rating, Slumberland should be perfect for family viewing as the nights get colder and families hunker down. This fantasy adventure has lots of appeal, especially for those full of imagination and awe.

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' — December 9

Image via Netflix

This isn’t Disney’s Pinocchio, rather Guillermo del Toro’s dark yet fanciful take on the wooden puppet brought to life to soothe a grieving woodcarver. In del Toro’s version, fairy tale and Frankenstein combine to tell the story of a mischievous little boy in Fascist Italy who searches for his place in the world.

Del Toro reimagines a classic for his first foray into stop-motion animation. The musical will be brought to life by an incredible voice cast, including Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, and Ewan McGregor. It may not be what Pinocchio viewers are familiar with, but its life-affirming message of love will make fans of all who watch.

'BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths' — December 16

Image via Netflix

After winning a prestigious award, journalist and documentary filmmaker Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho) leaves Hollywood to return to his native Mexico, where he suffers an identity crisis. Blinders off, he experiences the world with a renewed sense of innocence and awe.

After Birdman and The Revenant, director Alejandro Inarritu has made a highly personal and introspective film that’s joyful, intimate, and deeply emotional. BARDO is visually dazzling and thematically provocative, challenging viewers to explore what it means to be human.

