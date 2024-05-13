The Big Picture Lupin star Omar Sy is set to lead the new romantic comedy French Lover alongside Sara Giraudeau and Pascale Arbillot.

As the directorial debut of Nina Rives, the film features Sy as a "star of the moment" who falls for the girl next door.

Production on French Lover begins May 27, with a Netflix release slated for 2025.

The lead of Netflix's hit series Lupin has officially signed on for a steamy new project. A new report from Variety announced that Omar Sy, who portrays Assane Diop in the mystery heist series, will star in the upcoming romantic comedy French Lover. The film will be the directorial debut of Nina Rives, who worked recently as a script supervisor on Love at Second Sight, A Man in a Hurry, and (Girl)Friend. Sy will star alongside Sara Giraudeau (The Bureau, Bloody Milk), Pascale Arbillot (Bankable, Borderline), and Alban Ivanov (A Very Bad Friend, The Last Mercenary).

Sy will portray Abel Camara in the film, a character described as a "star of the moment," who has a run-in with the girl-next-door named Marion (Giraudeau). The two are completely unaware they are about to embark on the love story of a generation. Hugo Gélin, best known for his work on Two Is a Family and with director Rives on Love at Second Sight — both of which performed exceedingly well at the French box office — will act as artistic producer on French Lover. Zazi Films, Federation Studio France, and Korokoro Productions will produce the film along with TF1, and production will begin in a few short weeks on May 27 ahead of a Netflix release in 2025. Rives expressed interest in teaming up with the Lupin star:

"I am thrilled to be partnering with the talented Omar Sy and Hugo Gélin for my first film, quite simply, it is a romantic comedy made by people who love each other and make each other laugh."

What Is Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ About?

Sy broke out with 2011's The Intouchables, which received a BAFTA nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language, and parlayed that success into his role in Lupin, which premiered on Netflix in 2021 and already has three seasons to date. Lupin is inspired by the fictional character Arséne Lupin and created by Maurice Leblanc, and follows Assane Diop (Sy), a master of thievery and disguise, as well as a world-class gentleman, on a journey to avenge his father. The series, written and created by George Kay (Hijack), also stars Ludivine Sagnier, Soufiane Guerrab, Etan Simon, and Antoine Gouy. Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for Lupin Season 4, but the show is currently the most-watched French language series in the history of the platform.

French Lover will be released sometime in 2025 and will begin production soon. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out Sy in the first three seasons of Lupin, now streaming on Netflix.

Lupin Release Date January 8, 2021 Cast Omar Sy , Ludivine Sagnier , Hervé Pierre , Soufiane Guerrab Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

