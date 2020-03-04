New ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Trailer Provides another Look at the Abortion Drama

Focus Features has released a new trailer for Eliza Hittman‘s drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always. The story follows two teenage girls, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and Skylar (Talia Ryder), as they travel from Pennsylvania to New York so that Autumn can get an abortion without her parents knowing about it (in Pennsylvania you need parental consent).

This new trailer is filled with blurbs of critical acclaim and I agree with it. I caught the film at Sundance and was floored and devastated by it. In my review, I wrote:

Hittman doesn’t need to get flashy or swing for a big moment because what hooks you about Never Rarely Sometimes Always is the “normalcy” of it all. There’s nothing spectacular about the lack of abortion providers or the hidden costs of trying to obtain an abortion or the “clinics” that deceive young women to suit an anti-abortion agenda rather than the needs of the patient. All of this is treated as normal in America and it leads to a teenager like Autumn punching herself in the stomach in her bedroom hoping to induce a miscarriage. I don’t know who that system works for, but it certainly doesn’t work for the person who’s actually pregnant.

It’s a film that’s well worth your time and I hope you check it out when it comes to a theater near you.

Watch the new Never Rarely Sometimes Always trailer below. The film opens in limited release on March 13th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Never Rarely Sometimes Always: