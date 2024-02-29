The Big Picture AMC is launching three new Nicole Kidman commercials before movies.

Each film will have a different Kidman spot, creating a new element of surprise for viewers.

The new ads are part of a strategy to boost revenue and continue the success of the original commercial.

Sure, we’re all in agreement that Tom Cruise and the rest of the team behind Top Gun: Maverick brought the theater industry back from the edge of collapse when it soared into theaters over the summer of 2022, but now it’s Nicole Kidman’s turn. In a moment that we’ve been waiting for longer than the reboot of The Crow, AMC has finally revealed that there’s a new national anthem coming to cinemas near you. In fact, there’s not just one but three fresh 30-second commercials that will play as the lights dim, and we go somewhere we’ve never been before.

Expertly planned to coincide with the release of Dune: Part Two on March 1, theatergoers will now bear witness to a new form of greatness at the top of their cinema-going experience. In a genius move pulled by AMC’s CEO Adam Aron and the rest of the marketing team, the preshow bit will be different for each film, meaning that only one will play ahead of each screening, and you’ll never know which it will be until it happens. Sort of a Kidman Roulette, if you will. Citing the original’s “cult-like nature,” Aron said that the company has been plotting the next wave of these commercials for a long time and that they’re finally ready to strike. While he didn’t specifically mention Dune: Part Two, with the hype surrounding the second installment in Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic, we can read between the lines on this one. Breaking down the details, Aron said:

“For the first time in four years, starting in a couple of days, we are putting up a new preshow on the screen [and] we’re moving into phase two of the Nicole Kidman campaign …You won’t get like three in a row when you go to watch one movie. But as you watch movies going forward, you will see three different Nicole spots that will kind of randomly appear in our theaters prior to the show … We use that for the benefit of driving revenues.”

The Intrigue And Legend Of Nicole Kidman’s AMC Spots

When the theater company rolled out its bizarre and instantly quotable commercial four years ago, they could never have imagined how many fans would grasp onto Kidman’s walk out of the rain and into a dystopian-like version of an AMC cinema. Fully embracing their offering to the pop culture gods, AMC ran with the free press, which included a Saturday Night Live bit and even the killer doll Chucky imitating Kidman’s slow stroll of greatness. Last year, the CEO teased that another installment would be coming but we’re flabbergasted (in the best way possible) to learn that there will be three different commercials to quote and recite.

Now, we are but one day away from the fresh batch of promos that are sure to drive ticket sales into a frenzy as we try to catch ‘em all. You can watch the original commercial below.