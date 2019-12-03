New ‘No Time to Die’ Image Teases a Tense Moment with Bond & an Old Flame

0

A new image from the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die has arrived just one day before we the first trailer is released to the world. Daniel Craig is back for the final time as Agent 007 with Rami Malek, fresh off his Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody, coming in as the new Bond villain.

But there’s no Malek sightings to be had in this new image. Instead, Entertainment Weekly released a new picture featuring Craig as Bond and returning cast member Léa Seydoux as Bond’s old flame Madeleine Swann. Madeleine was last seen in 2015’s Spectre, where she was introduced as a psychiatrist work at a clinic in the Austrian Alps before becoming entangled in Bond’s mission and ultimately running off with him at the end of the film. Now, despite not really knowing how Madeleine figures into the No Time to Die plot, it seems she and Bond are about to have a tense encounter. The two face off in what looks like a police interrogation room with Madeleine holding some documents. What’s got these two so tense? Are they still on the same team? Or have things changed?

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fukunaga all have credits on the script. The No Time to Die cast also boasts Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, and Lashana Lynch (who may or may not be taking over the Bond mantle in this chapter).

No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 8, 2020. Check out the new image below and, for more, have a look at the new character posters for the movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Time to Die: