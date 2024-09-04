As moviegoers enter the final third of the year, there are so many horror films to look forward to. For vampire fans, Robert Eggers' long-awaited remake of the 1922 silent era classic Nosferatu will have us by the fangs this holiday season. As we get closer to its release date and, with Halloween right around the corner, this twisted version of Dracula has been coming slowly out of the shadows. Now, the latest images of Nosferatu set the stage for its eerie landscape.

The three new images, provided by Bloody Disgusting, take horror fans back to 19th century Germany. There’s a carriage riding up to Dracula aka Nosferatu’s castle in the dead of night with only the sinister full moon to guide them and a seemingly ill-fated man walking through an outside corridor on a similar looking evening (may take place after the previous image). The final shot is a behind-the-scenes view of Eggers directing star Lily-Rose Depp (Silent Night) in full period attire in a dreadful looking graveyard. Once again, one of the title characters isn’t seen in this batch of images. That would be Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok/Nosferatu. Similar to the marketing of Longlegs this past summer with Nicholas Cage’s serial killer character, the look of Nosferatu is being kept deep within Dracula’s lair. The villain has only been seen in pieces in the foreground, through shadows and other haunting tricks. However, no matter how devilish this version of the classic vampire looks, Eggers’ staple thick atmosphere is alive and well in this film.

What’s ‘Nosferatu’ About?

The original German silent film was an unauthorized version of Bram Stoker’s iconic novel. That’s why it bears the name Nosferatu rather than Dracula, which translates simply to “Vampire”. Like the novel and the original film, the story of the remake follows a young woman (Depp) who’s being terrorized by a Transylvanian vampire. One that has made her his new fixation. Along with Depp and Skarsgård, the film also stars Willem Dafoe (Shadow of the Vampire), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). The teaser trailer and previous released images have been scary enough, but this adaption is full of horror talent. Eggers, of course, has made a name for himself in the genre with modern classics like The Witch and The Lighthouse, while Skarsgård has made a career of playing monsters, as he starred as Pennywise in Andy Muschietti’s IT duology. He also had a role in the beloved horror thriller Barbarian in 2022. If that wasn’t enough, there’s some rich legacy blood in the film as Dafoe starred as original Nosferatu actor Max Schreck in the 2000 horror biopic Shadow of the Vampire.

When Does ‘Nosferatu’ Release?

Egger’s Nosferatu is biting into theaters on Christmas Day (December 25, 2024). While horror fans wait for this gothic sympathy to begin, you can view the previously released trailer below.