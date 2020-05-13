Josh Gad Sung a New Olaf Song To Hit You in the Feels

Because Disney knows exactly when and how to make all of us ugly cry rivers of bittersweet tears, Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote a brand new Olaf song called “I Am With You,” performed by Josh Gad. Part of Disney Animation’s ongoing At Home With Olaf series of shorts, the song debuted earlier today on the Disney Animation YouTube channel, where it was promptly shared by approximately everyone on the entire planet of Earth.

It’s an extremely sweet song, written from the point of view of Olaf as he is composing a letter to an unnamed friend about how much he misses them and can’t wait to see them again. The 3-minute song is accompanied by a fully-animated short (done at home) by a team of Disney artists and technicians. As was the case with the rest of the shorts in the At Home With Olaf series, the Lopezes composed and recorded the song at home, and Gad recorded his vocals at his home.

Interspersed with the new animation of Olaf writing his letter are scenes of characters sharing tender moments from the entire history of Disney’s animated films. In other words, they added in even more ammunition to make sure you are a weepy, blubbery mess by the time Olaf finishes singing. The entire At Home With Olaf series has been an absolute delight (if you missed them, you can catch up on them here), and capping it off by having him sing a brand new song by the Oscar-winning composers of Frozen is the unequivocal icing on the cake. You can check out “I Am With You” in the player below, but make sure you have a box of tissues handy, or (considering the current shortage of paper products) a long shirt sleeve or two.