Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles available to stream starting in April. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci are teaming up with Joe & Anthony Russo, for the blockbuster new spy series Citadel which looks to be one of Amazon's most ambitious series to date, with several international spin-offs already in the works. Rachel Weisz will headline a limited series reimagining of David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers where she'll play a deadly set of identical twin sisters. Dennis Quaid will star in the faith-based drama On a Wing and a Prayer which is based on the true story of a father who is tasked with landing a plane to save his family after the sudden death of the pilot. Fresh from theaters, romantic comedies such as Bros starring Billy Eichner and Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Before she made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Actress a few weeks back for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh starred in another highly influential film with Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon which will be available to stream on Prime Video at the top of the month.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in April.

Available April 1:

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Available April 4:

Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

Bros (2022)

Available April 6:

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

Available April 7:

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

Gangs of Lagos (2023)

Available April 11:

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

Available April 12:

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Available April 14:

Greek Salad (2023)

Available April 19:

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

Available April 21:

Dead Ringers (2023)

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

Available April 26:

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)

Available April 28:

Citadel (2023)