From a heartwarming recent Oscar-winner to the much-anticipated television adaptation of one of the most popular video game franchises, Prime Video has an exciting slate of titles arriving in April.

Check out the list below to see what you'll be able to watch.

Available April 1:

'House' S1-8

All eight seasons of the Emmy-winning medical drama House are heading to Prime Video at the top of the month. Emmy nominee Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) stars as Dr. Gregory House, a gifted but unconventional doctor who leads a team of diagnosticians at a hospital in New Jersey. David Shore (The Good Doctor) created the series which also stars Lisa Edelstein (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce), Omar Epps (Love & Basketball), Robert Sean Leonard (Dead Poets Society), Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire), Peter Jacobson (Colony), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar go to White Castle), Olivia Wilde (Don't Worry Darling), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), Odette Annable (Cloverfield), and Charlyne Yi (The Mitchells vs. the Machines).

Also available April 1:

Available April 2:

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Available April 4:

'Música'

Former Vine sensation Rudy Mancuso makes his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Música. Mancusa stars as a twenty-something who is constantly hearing music in his head, and is having an existential crisis amid an uncertain future. His life begins to change once he meets the lovely Isabella (Camila Mendes) and a romance begins to blossom. The movie also stars J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), and Mancusa's real-life mother, Maria Mancusa, in her acting debut.

Available April 5:

Hit S3

How To Date Billy Walsh

Available April 8:

Unforgotten S5

Available April 9:

'The Exorcist: Believer'

After their polarizing trilogy of Halloween sequels, David Gordon Green and Blumhouse deliver a follow-up to one of the most revered horror movies of all time in The Exorcist: Believer. Academy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) stars as Victor, an agnostic widowed father, whose daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) vanishes into the woods alongside her best friend Katherine (Olivia O'Neill). Just as all hope seems lost, the two young girls are found but almost immediately begin exhibiting strange behavior. Wanting answers, Victor decides to contact Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), who is still reeling from her traumatic experience with her daughter's possession 50 years ago. The movie also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones), Ann Dowd (Hereditary), and Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline).

Available April 11:

'Fallout'

Bethesda's mega-popular video game franchise is being brought to life in the eight-episode live-action series Fallout. Executive produced by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, alongside video game designer Todd Howard, the series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as a young Vault Dweller who ventures out into a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles that has been plagued by nuclear war. The series also stars Aaron Moten (Father Stu), Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (Justified), Emmy nominee Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The Kings of Summer), Dale Dickey (Winter's Bone), Emmy winner Leslie Uggams (American Fiction), and Chris Parnell (Rick & Morty).

Available April 12:

NWSL

Available April 18:

Going Home with Tyler Cameron

Available April 22:

Spectre

Available April 25:

'THEM: The Scare'

The horror anthology series Them is returning to Prime Video with a new season titled Them: The Scare. The series fast-forwards to Los Angeles in 1991 and follows LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who begins to investigate the grisly murder of a foster home mother. While her colleagues remain shaken over the murder, Dawn remains determined to track down the killer, but soon learns that her family might have ties to the crime spree. The new season also stars Pam Grier (Jackie Brown), Luke James (The Chi), Joshua J. Williams (Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Carlito Olivero (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (In from the Cold), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Available April 29:

'The Holdovers'

Academy Award winner Alexander Payne's critically acclaimed Christmas dramedy The Holdovers is heading to Prime Video this April. Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti (Sideways) stars as Paul Hunham, a highly disliked history professor at an all-male boarding school in New England. Paul is forced to stay on campus over the Christmas holiday to watch over the students who are unable to return to their families, one of those students being the rebellious Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name!) also stars in the movie as Mary Lamb, the school's head chef who is grieving over the loss of her son in the Vietnam War. Earlier this month, Randolph took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerhouse performance. The movie also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.