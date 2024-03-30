From a heartwarming recent Oscar-winner to the much-anticipated television adaptation of one of the most popular video game franchises, Prime Video has an exciting slate of titles arriving in April.
Check out the list below to see what you'll be able to watch.
Available April 1:
'House' S1-8
All eight seasons of the Emmy-winning medical drama House are heading to Prime Video at the top of the month. Emmy nominee Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager) stars as Dr. Gregory House, a gifted but unconventional doctor who leads a team of diagnosticians at a hospital in New Jersey. David Shore (The Good Doctor) created the series which also stars Lisa Edelstein (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce), Omar Epps (Love & Basketball), Robert Sean Leonard (Dead Poets Society), Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire), Peter Jacobson (Colony), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar go to White Castle), Olivia Wilde (Don't Worry Darling), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), Odette Annable (Cloverfield), and Charlyne Yi (The Mitchells vs. the Machines).
House
Using a crack team of doctors and his wits, an antisocial maverick doctor specializing in diagnostic medicine does whatever it takes to solve puzzling cases that come his way.
- Release Date
- November 16, 2004
- Creator
- David Shore
- Cast
- Hugh Laurie , Omar Epps , Robert Sean Leonard , Jesse Spencer , Peter Jacobson , Odette Annable , Charlyne Yi
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 8
- Studio
- Fox
Also available April 1:
- Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
- Eureka S1-S5
- Age Of Adaline
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Blockers
- Boomerang
- Chaplin
- Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
- Chinatown
- Cloverfield
- Disturbia
- El Dorado
- Fighting with My Family
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Heist
- Henry Fool
- Hotel for Dogs
- Inside Job
- It's Complicated
- Jarhead
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Lone Survivor
- Lords Of Dogtown
- Macgruber
- Memoirs Of A Geisha
- Mimic
- Money Monster
- Monster Trucks
- Nebraska
- Neighbors
- Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior
- Out of Sight
- Red Eye
- Richard Jewell
- Rosemary's Baby
- Saturday Night Fever
- Snatch
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Aviator
- The Big Short
- The Front Page
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- The House Bunny
- The Last Temptation of Christ
- The Notebook
- The Ring Two
- The Station Agent
- The Stepford Wives (2004)
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Truth About Charlie
- The Way Back
- The Young Messiah
- Titanic
- To Catch a Thief
- To Write Love On Her Arms
- Top Gun
- Total Recall (1990)
- Wayne's World
- We Own The Night
- We Were Soldiers
- When The Game Stands Tall
- White Noise (2005)
Available April 2:
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
- Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Available April 4:
'Música'
Former Vine sensation Rudy Mancuso makes his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Música. Mancusa stars as a twenty-something who is constantly hearing music in his head, and is having an existential crisis amid an uncertain future. His life begins to change once he meets the lovely Isabella (Camila Mendes) and a romance begins to blossom. The movie also stars J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), and Mancusa's real-life mother, Maria Mancusa, in her acting debut.
Música
- Release Date
- April 4, 2024
- Director
- Rudy Mancuso
- Cast
- Rudy Mancuso , Camila Mendes , Francesca Reale , Maria Mancuso , J.B. Smoove
- Runtime
- 91 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Rudy Mancuso , Dan Lagana
- Studio(s)
- Amazon Studios , Shots Studios , Wonderland Sound and Vision
- Distributor(s)
- Amazon Studios
Available April 5:
- Hit S3
- How To Date Billy Walsh
Available April 8:
- Unforgotten S5
Available April 9:
'The Exorcist: Believer'
After their polarizing trilogy of Halloween sequels, David Gordon Green and Blumhouse deliver a follow-up to one of the most revered horror movies of all time in The Exorcist: Believer. Academy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) stars as Victor, an agnostic widowed father, whose daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) vanishes into the woods alongside her best friend Katherine (Olivia O'Neill). Just as all hope seems lost, the two young girls are found but almost immediately begin exhibiting strange behavior. Wanting answers, Victor decides to contact Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), who is still reeling from her traumatic experience with her daughter's possession 50 years ago. The movie also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones), Ann Dowd (Hereditary), and Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline).
The Exorcist: Believer
When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who's been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago.
- Release Date
- October 6, 2023
- Director
- David Gordon Green
- Cast
- Ellen Burstyn , Leslie Odom Jr. , Ann Dowd , Raphael Sbarge
- Runtime
- 121 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
Available April 11:
'Fallout'
Bethesda's mega-popular video game franchise is being brought to life in the eight-episode live-action series Fallout. Executive produced by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, alongside video game designer Todd Howard, the series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as a young Vault Dweller who ventures out into a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles that has been plagued by nuclear war. The series also stars Aaron Moten (Father Stu), Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (Justified), Emmy nominee Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The Kings of Summer), Dale Dickey (Winter's Bone), Emmy winner Leslie Uggams (American Fiction), and Chris Parnell (Rick & Morty).
Fallout
In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits.
- Release Date
- April 11, 2024
- Cast
- Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins , Kyle MacLachlan
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator(s)
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet
- Streaming Service(s)
- Prime Video
Available April 12:
- NWSL
Available April 18:
- Going Home with Tyler Cameron
Available April 22:
- Spectre
Available April 25:
'THEM: The Scare'
The horror anthology series Them is returning to Prime Video with a new season titled Them: The Scare. The series fast-forwards to Los Angeles in 1991 and follows LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who begins to investigate the grisly murder of a foster home mother. While her colleagues remain shaken over the murder, Dawn remains determined to track down the killer, but soon learns that her family might have ties to the crime spree. The new season also stars Pam Grier (Jackie Brown), Luke James (The Chi), Joshua J. Williams (Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Carlito Olivero (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (In from the Cold), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).
Them (2021)
- Release Date
- April 9, 2021
- Cast
- Deborah Ayorinde , Ashley Thomas , Alison Pill , Shahadi Wright Joseph , Melody Hurd , Ryan Kwanten
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Creator
- Little Marvin
- Seasons
- 2
- Streaming Service(s)
- Prime Video
Available April 29:
'The Holdovers'
Academy Award winner Alexander Payne's critically acclaimed Christmas dramedy The Holdovers is heading to Prime Video this April. Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti (Sideways) stars as Paul Hunham, a highly disliked history professor at an all-male boarding school in New England. Paul is forced to stay on campus over the Christmas holiday to watch over the students who are unable to return to their families, one of those students being the rebellious Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name!) also stars in the movie as Mary Lamb, the school's head chef who is grieving over the loss of her son in the Vietnam War. Earlier this month, Randolph took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerhouse performance. The movie also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.
The Holdovers
A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go.
- Release Date
- November 10, 2023
- Director
- Alexander Payne
- Cast
- Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston
- Runtime
- 133 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- David Hemingson
- Production Company
- Miramax, CAA Media Finance