From Batman and Sauron to a WWE Superstar who's name is John Cena, Amazon's Prime Video service has an exciting slate ahead for August 2024. You can check out the list below to find out everything arriving on the service within the next month.

Available August 1:

'Batman: Caped Crusader'

The long-awaited and much-anticipated animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, is nearly here. After initially being set up at HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the new series will instead find its home on the same streaming platform as other popular superhero series such as The Boys and Invincible.

Executive produced by Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm, the series is set in 1940s Gotham City, while Bruce Wayne is still in his early days of fighting crime as Batman. The new series will introduce new takes on some of Batman's most iconic foes, including the Penguin and Harley Quinn.

Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) voices the titular dark knight, alongside a voice cast that also features Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Diedrich Bader (Office Space).

Also available August 1:

Influenced (2024)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

Adventureland (2009)

American Graffiti (1973)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)

Bowfinger (1999) Breakdown (1997)

Cinema Paradiso(1990)

Dante's Peak(1997)

Darkman (1990)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Emma. (2020)

Face/Off (1997)

Fargo (1996)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Frogs (1972)

From Beyond (1986)

Ghost (1990)

Good Boys (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)

Howard The Duck (1986)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Imitation of Life (1959)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Little Women (1949)

Looper (2012)

Lover Come Back (1962)

Monster Trucks (2017)

MouseHunt (1997)

Narc (2003)

No manches Frida 2 (2019)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

Overboard (2018)

Passengers (2016)

Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)

Psycho (1960) Pulp Fiction (1994)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Ronin (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Showgirls (1995)

Southland Tales (2007)

Stardust (2007)

Sullivan's Travels (1942)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman (1978)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The Crow (1994)

The Dark Half (1993)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Firm (1993)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Losers (2010)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

The War of The Worlds (2005)

The Warriors (1979)

The Whale (2022)

The Wood (1999)

The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)

There's Always Tomorrow (1956)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Traffic (2001)

Trauma Center (2019)

Troll (1986)

Troll 2 (1990)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

When Worlds Collide (1951)

Windtalkers (2002)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Last Vegas (2013)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Max Steel (2016)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Host (2013)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Available August 5:

Judy Justice S3 (2024)

Available August 6:

French Girl (2024)

Available August 8:

The Mallorca Files S3 (2024)

One Fast Move (2024)

Available August 9:

Nadie nos va a extrañar (2024)

Available August 13:

Night Swim (2024)

Available August 15:

'JACKPOT!' (2024)

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), John Cena (Peacemaker), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) are teaming up with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig for the R-rated action-comedy JACKPOT! Set in the near future, the movie follows Katie, a struggling actress who wins California's Grand Lottery. However, there's a catch to the lottery: a target will be placed on your back after winning for 24 hours, meaning anyone who kills the winner can claim the prize themselves. Katie ends up teaming with Noel, a struggling "jackpot" protector, to stay alive.

Jackpot! (2024) Jackpot! revolves around a futuristic "Grand Lottery" in California, where the twist is that the winner must be killed before sundown for the prize to be legally claimed. Katie Kim, who finds herself with the winning ticket and must survive with the help of Noel Cassidy, against various hunters. Release Date August 15, 2024 Director Paul Feig Cast John Cena , Awkwafina , Simu Liu , Seann William Scott , Marian Green , David Conk , Josh Diogo , Rosanna Scotto Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Rob Yescombe Expand

Also available August 15:

Paddington (2015)

Available August 22:

Classified (2024)

Drive-Away Dolls (2024)

Available August 24:

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Lethal Weapon S1-3 (2016)

Available August 26:

No Gain No Love (2024)

Available August 29:

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' S2

Prime Video's big-budget prequel series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning for a second season. The new season features the return of Sauron, who, after being cast out by Galadriel, must use his own resources to help orchestrate the creation of the Rings of Power. The new season sees the return of Morydd Clark as Gladriel, Cynthia Addai Robinson as Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durvin IV, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn, Ema Horvath as Eärien, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, Geoff Morrell as Waldreg, Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo, Peter Mullan as Durin III, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Alex Tarrant as Valandil, Charlie VIckers as Sauron, Leon Wadham as Kemen, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, and Daniel Weyman as the Stranger.