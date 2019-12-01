Here’s What’s New to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

0

It feels like Amazon Prime Video saved the best for last after giving the once-over to the list of movies, TV shows, and live sports arriving this December. As we prepare to settle down for our long winter naps or brighten up our lives with some holiday cheer, Amazon Prime Video will be dropping onto our laps The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3, The Expanse Season 4, and an original movie, The Aeronauts starring winning onscreen duo Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

Amazon Prime Video is releasing a ton of new movies on its platform in addition to The Aeronauts, which arrives at the end of the month on December 20. At the beginning of the month, however, you can stream popular flicks like Footloose, Almost Famous, and The Aviator. Later in the month, you’ll be able to watch Fast Color, Bumblebee, and What Men Want.

In addition to movies, there will be some new TV shows available through subscription add-ons like EPIX, Starz, and Showtime. Those new shows include The L Word: Generation Q, Hot in Cleveland, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3. Seriously, if you haven’t cleared your Prime Video queue yet, you’ll want to right now because there’s so much to take in and so little time to do it before even more new titles drop next year.

Check out the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video this month, including the hefty amount of great movies added on Sunday, December 1. For more, check out what’s coming to Netflix in December, too.

December 1

A Better Life (2011)

Almost Famous (2000)

Bug (1975)

Footloose (1984)

Hamlet (1990)

Hancock (2008)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

In Secret (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Phase IV (1974)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Aviator (2004)

The Green Book (2018) (Showtime)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Spirit (2008)

The Winning Season (2010)

December 2

A Christmas Carol (2009, STARZ)

December 3

My Boss’ Daughter (2003)

December 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)

December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (Amazon Original series):

In Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel (Michael Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Tony Shalhoub) embraces a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own. Don’t miss our most awarded Original series ever with a total of 16 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 5 Critics Choice and 3 SAG Awards!

Clifford: Season 1A (Amazon Original series)

Inside Edge: Season 2 (Amazon Original series)

Deep Water (PBS Masterpiece)

December 8

Laurel Canyon (2002, EPIX)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

December 9

Light of My Life (2019)

Jingle All The Way (1996, STARZ)

Show Dogs (2018, Showtime)

Hot in Cleveland (Comedy Central Now)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 3 (MTV Hits)

December 11

Fast Color (2019)

PGA Presidents Cup (PGA Tour Live)

December 12

Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)

December 13

Bumblebee (2018)

The Expanse: Season 4 (Amazon Original series):

Season 4 of The Expanse (the first season as a global Amazon Original) begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them

December 16

Saving Santa (2013, STARZ)

December 18

The Kid (2019)

December 20

The Aeronauts (Amazon Original movie):

In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.

The Wedding Year (2019)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Season 14 (PBS Kids)

December 21

The Kill Team (2019)

December 25

Night Hunter (2019)

December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

December 31

Man on the Moon (1999)