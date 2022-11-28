The holidays are here, and Prime Video has plenty of great new titles to stream for when the weather outside is too cold, or you're in need of a family movie night. John Krasinki returns as Jack Ryan in Season 3 of the hit series based off the best-selling books by Tom Clancy, while Alfred Molina will headline a new mystery series titled Three Pines which has the potential to be a big hit for the streamer. Zoey Deutch will help ring in Christmastime with the holiday romantic comedy Something From Tiffany's while Anna Diop will star in the Blumhouse-produced horror film Nanny. Some of this year's breakout hits will also be heading to the streaming service including The Black Phone, alongside some of your favorite comfort flicks like La La Land and The Proposal.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Prime Video in December.

Available December 1:

Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

Available December 2:

The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Available December 3:

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

Available December 5:

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

Available December 6:

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Available December 8:

The Bad Guy (2022)

La La Land (2016)

Available December 9:

Hawa (2022)

Something from Tiffany’s (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

Available December 10:

The Shack (2017)

Available December 13:

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Available December 16:

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

Available December 20:

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

Available December 21:

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022)

Available December 29:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Available December 30:

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022)

Available December:

Coach Prime (2022)