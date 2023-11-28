Prime Video has some exciting titles that will be available to stream this December, including a new season of one of the streamer's "biggest" shows, new Christmas adventures starring familiar faces, and plenty more.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in Reacher Season 2, premiering on Prime Video this December. Based on the eleventh book in Lee Child's popular book series titled Bad Luck and Trouble, the new season will find the titular anti-hero taking on his most personal case yet when members of his former U.S. Army unit are mysteriously murdered one by one.

Eddie Murphy is headlining his first family Christmas movie with Candy Cane Lane. The iconic comedian stars alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, and D.C. Young Fly. Murphy stars as Chris Carver, a family man who makes a deal with a mysterious woman named Pepper (Bell) to win his neighborhood's contest for the best-decorated home. Of course, things don't go to plan when Pepper's true intentions are revealed.

It's Home Alone meets Batman in the animated holiday movie, Merry Little Batman. Yonas Kbreab voices Damian Wayne, who is left alone at Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve. When Batman's greatest foes decide to rob his home, Damian transforms himself into "Little Batman" to protect what is rightfully his.

Other titles coming to Prime Video in December include The Flash, Asteroid City, 50 First Dates, and six seasons of Moesha.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in December.

Available December 1:

7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)

My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)

50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Available December 3:

Coach Prime S2 (2023)

Thursday Night Football (2023)

Available December 5:

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)

Available December 8:

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)

Available December 12:

Asteroid City (2023)

Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)

Available December 15:

Reacher S2 (2023)

Available December 19:

Every Body (2023)

Available December 21:

Gigolò per caso (2023)

Available December 25:

The Flash (2023)

Available December 26:

Sound of Freedom (2023)

Available December 27:

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

Available December 31:

Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)

Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)

Blue's Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)

Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)

Moesha S1-S6 (1997)

Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)

The Affair S1-S5 (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)