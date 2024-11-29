The holidays are heading to Prime Video with their exciting slate of movies and shows being added to the service throughout the month of December. From game shows hosted by familiar faces to a promising new anthology series from the creators of Love Death + Robots, you're bound to find something on the service next month. Check out the list below to find out what's heading to the service in December 2024.

Available December 1:

'The Batman'

A killer targets Gotham's elite sending Batman on an investigation. As evidence mounts, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to corruption.

Also available December 1:

All The Queen's Men S1-S3 (2021)

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8 (2008)

Babylon 5 S1-S5 (1994)

Falcon Crest S1-S9 (1982)

Hatelds & McCoys (2012)

Knots Landing S1-S14 (1980)

Nikita S1-S4 (2011)

Nip/Tuck S1-S7 (2003)

Sisters S1-S6 (1991)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

After Hours (1985)

Alexander the Great (1956)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Almost Famous (2000)

Amistad (1997)

An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Anger Management (2003)

Back to School (1986)

BALLS OUT (2015)

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Born to be Wild (1995)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Child's Play (1988)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Critters (1986)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deep Cover (1992)

Dick (1999)

Duck You Sucker - A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

El Cantante (2007)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town (2008)

Green Room (2016)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hansel and Gretel (1987)

Havoc (2005)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hercules (1983)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under The Collar (1992)

If Looks Could Kill (2016)

Imagine That (2009)

Jackie Chan's First Strike (1997)

Joker (2019)

Justice League (2017)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Vegas (2013)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Lost & Found (2017)

Major League (1989)

Mata Hari (1931)

Men at Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Mr. Nanny (1993)

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

One Crazy Summer (1986)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Overnight Delivery (2016)

Paycheck (2003)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Dawn (1984)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Sabrina (1954)

Shooter (2007)

Sicario (2015)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Soapdish (1991)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Stop-Loss (2008)

SubUrbia (1997)

Tank Girl (1995)

TEEN WOLF (1985)

The 11th Hour (2015)

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)

The Art of War (2000)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Great Train Robbery (2013)

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)

The Land that Time Forgot (1975)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

The Witches (1990)

The Wood (1999)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)

Under Fire (1983)

Vision Quest (1985)

Walking Tall (2004)

With Honors (1994)

Witness (1985)

Available December 3:

'Jack in Time for Christmas'

’Tis the season for gifts, goodwill, and of course genre-bending seasonal semi-scripted specials. That’s why Prime Video has wrapped up the ultimate Christmas present for comedy lovers. In this hilariously festive feature, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. A stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time. Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue – Jack is joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, and Tom Davis, who, together with Jack’s unmistakable British wit, deliver a sparkling international cast set to deliver heaps of laughter. Will Jack make it home in time to make the gravy? Or will he be spending the holidays in the states, and the doghouse?

Also available December 3:

Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (2024)

Available December 4:

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answerand-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is hosted by Colin Jost.

Available December 5:

'Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story'

A four-part documentary exposé that uncovers the darkness within the neon-hued world of Lisa Frank Inc., a brand that dened girlhood for a generation of Americans only to seemingly disappear overnight. Behind the rainbows and psychedelic illustrations, we unravel a nostalgiasoaked, stranger-than-ction tale that exposes the hidden debauchery that lurked at the heart of the company for decades. Streaming December 5

'The Red Virgin'

Based on the true story of Hildegart, a young scholar on female sexuality, and her mother who will do anything to prevent her from breaking free.

Available December 6:

'The Sticky'

The Sticky, inspired by the true story dubbed the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist" is from showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan, follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered FrenchCanadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing.

Also available December 6:

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

Available December 10:

'Secret Level'

Secret Level is a new adultanimated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

'The Bikeriders'

Jodie Comer, Austin Butler & Tom Hardy star in an epic about a motorcycle club that begins to evolve from a gathering of rebellious outsiders into a dangerous crime syndicate.

Available December 11:

Knives Out (2019)

Available December 13:

Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Available December 19:

'Beast Games'

From the groundbreaking mind of MrBeast comes a new, record-breaking competition series. A staggering 1,000 contestants compete in nailbiting, physical, mental, and social challenges, for a chance to win a whopping $5 million dollar cash prize. Week by week, contestants will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multimillion-dollar winner.

Also available December 19:

The Creator (2023)

Available December 23:

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief's Clothing (2024)

Available December 25:

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Available December 27:

Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”) (2024)

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

Available December 31:

'A Quiet Place: Day One'