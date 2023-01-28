From the final season of 'Carnival Row' to an exciting new series starring Christoph Waltz.

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.

Available February 1:

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Alex Cross (2012)

Almost Famous (2000)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Best Man (1999)

The Breadwinner (2017)

The Call (2013)

Chaplin (1993)

Children Of Heaven (1999)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Exposed (2016)

Food, Inc (2009)

Four Brothers (2005)

French Postcards (1979)

From Justin To Kelly (2003)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

The Glass Shield (1995)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

The Help (2011)

The Hustle (2019)

I, Robot (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song (2010)

Life Partners (2014)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Prophecy (1979)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Food (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sugar (2009)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Tsotsi (2006) Turbulence (1997)

Tyson (2009)

Underclassman (2005)

Venus and Serena (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)

Available February 3:

Harlem Season 2 (2023)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Available February 7:

Beast (2022)

Brian and Charles (2022)

Available February 8:

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Available February 9:

Crank (2006)

Available February 10:

Somebody I Used to Know (2023)

Available February 11:

If I Stay (2014)

Available February 14:

Halloween Ends (2022)

Available February 17:

Carnival Row Season 2 (2023)

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Available February 19:

A Simple Favor (2018)

Available February 21:

Smile (2022)

Available February 22:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Available February 24:

The Consultant (2023)

Die Hart (2020)