Amazon's Prime Video service is getting a little romantic this February, with several of the movies and shows making their way to the service.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are teaming up to star in the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a reboot of the hit 2005 movie that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Unlike the original film, the titular couple aren't married and are fully aware of each other's true professions. That's because a spy agency has recruited them to pose as a married couple living in New York City. The new series will also boast an impressive ensemble of guest stars including Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, Wagner Moura, Parker Posey, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, and Sharon Horgan.

Several new films will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video in February, including Upgraded, a new romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes as an intern working in the art world, who finds love after being upgraded to first class on a work trip. Jennifer Lopez stars as herself in the unconventional new musical film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, where she'll be joined by an ensemble cast that includes her husband Ben Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Sofía Vergara, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, and more.

Several recent movies will be making their way to Prime Video in February, including the R-rated high school comedy Bottoms starring Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott, as two unpopular girls who start an after-school fight club to hook up with the cheerleaders. Another recent R-rated comedy heading for the service is Strays, which follows Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a dog who teams up with a group of strays (Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park) to get revenge on his cruel owner (Will Forte). Also arriving on the service in February is the animated hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a fresh reinvention of the iconic characters from producer Seth Rogen.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be available on Prime Video in February 2024.

Available February:

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (2024)

Available February 1:

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011)

Available February 2:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

Available February 6:

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Available February 8:

The Silent Service (2024)

Home Again (2017)

Available February 9:

St. Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

Available February 13:

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Available February 16:

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (2024)

Available February 19:

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

Available February 21:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Available February 23:

Apartment404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)

Available February 29: