It's the month of love, and February is seeing new episodes of some of the shows you love the most premiering on Prime Video. From Season 3 of Invincible and Reacher to the all-new biblical series House of David. New movies being added to Prime Video in February include Past Lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Didi. Here's a look at everything coming to Prime Video in February 2025.

Available February 1:

PBC on Prime Video (2025)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Annie (2014) Arctic (2019)

Because I Said So (2007)

Birdman Of Alcatraz (1962)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Breach (2007) Capote (2006)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

De-Lovely (2004)

Duel At Diablo (1966)

Fargo (1996)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World (2001)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Heartbreakers (2001)

I'M Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason's Lyric (1994) Just Friends (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Leap Year (2010)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009) Love Field (1993)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Milk (2009)

Mod Squad (1999)

Moonstruck (1988)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pitch Black (2000)

Platoon (1987)

Red River (1948)

Repo Men (2010)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Riddick (2013)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarana! (1992)

Saved! (2004)

Sayonara (1957)

Scarface (1983)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Southside With You (2016)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Bridges Of Madison County (1995)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)

The Madness Of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Wedding Date (2005)

Throw Momma From the Train (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Uptown Girls (2003)

West Side Story (1961)

Witness For The Prosecution (1958)

Available February 2:

'Past Lives'

Two childhood sweethearts, after decades apart, are reunited for one fateful week in New York as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life in this heartrending modern romance.

Available February 4:

'Dìdi (弟弟)'

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy (Izaac Wang) learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture’s most prominent plumbers of the past four decades. Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event. While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen’s Gambit), Mario taps into his own power.

Available February 6:

'Invincible' Season 3

Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 19-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Clean Slate (2025)

Available February 7:

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)

Blue Period (2024)

Contigo en el futuro (2025)

Available February 11:

50,000 First Dates: A True Story (2025)

Available February 12:

Dino Dex Part 2 (2025)

Available February 13:

Sweethearts (2025)

Broken Rage (2025)

My Fault: London (2025)

Available February 15:

Next Goal Wins (2023)

Available February 18:

'George Lopez: Muy Católico'

In Muy Católico, George Lopez brings his reections on aging, Latino family dynamics, and cultural quirks in his nal stand-up special. He hilariously embraces the challenges of getting older and touches on generational clashes and Latino superstitions. Bold and personal, Lopez delivers his comedic voice to stories that capture both the humor and heart of his journey one last time.

Available February 20:

'Reacher Season 3'

Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Available February 23:

The Meg (2018)

Available February 27:

'House of David'

House of David tells the story of the ascent of biblical icon, David, who eventually becomes the most famous king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David nds himself on a journey to discover and fulll his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.