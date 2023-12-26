Prime Video is kicking off 2024 with a bang with many exciting titles arriving in January.

Several Amazon originals will be making their way to the service, including Foe, the sci-fi drama by Lion director Garth Davis. Starring Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, the film is set in the near future and finds a young couple who are faced with an unimaginable decision that threatens their marriage.

Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy star in the upcoming action-comedy Role Play. Cuoco stars as Emma, a wife and mother who lives a secret double life as an international assassin. However, when her husband Dave (Oyelowo) discovers her secret, they decide to spice up their marriage in new and unexpected ways.

Snoop Dogg stars in the R-rated sports comedy The Underdoggs, which follows a former NFL player who is forced to coach a youth football team to avoid a prison sentence. Mike Epps, Tika Sumpter, George Lopez, and Andrew Schulz co-star in the raunchy flick.

The streamer has added the most recent Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is now available to stream, in case you've been hungering for a rewatch. Other films that will be available to stream in January include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Landscape with Invisible Hand, and Fast X.

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman is teaming up with The Farewell filmmaker Lulu Wang for the new limited series Expats. Based on Janice Y.K. Lee's novel of the same name, the series follows an expatriate community living in the city of Hong Kong.

A24 is launching its first-ever animated series with the highly anticipated musical comedy series Hazbin Hotel. Featuring the voices of Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, and Keith David, the series follows Charlie Morningstar (Henningsen), the princess of Hell, who opens up a hotel that aims to rehabilitate sinners.

January will also bring new episodes of Reacher Season 2, which has recently become Prime Video's biggest series of 2023.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in January 2024.

Streaming Now:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Available December 31:

Paw Patrol (2013)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Available January 1:

Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)

42 (2013)

1984 (1985)

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Chaplin (1993)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Everything You Always...Sex (1972)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fled (1996)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Hoodlum (1997)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)

It's A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Like a Boss (2020)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love Happens (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Major Payne (1995)

Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

Non-Stop (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Fine Morning (2022)

Pariah (2011)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Red 2 (2013)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

San Andreas (2015)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Side Effects (2013)

Something Wild (1986)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Step Brothers (2008)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Takers (2010)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Death Of Dick Long (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

The Giver (2014)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Gunman (2015)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Valkyrie (2008)

What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Zola (2021)

Available January 2:

The Bad Guys (2022)

Available January 5:

Hit S3 (2020)

James May: Our Man in India (2024)

Foe (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Available January 9:

Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)

The Passenger (2023)

Available January 12:

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play (2024)

Available January 16:

Burn After Reading (2008)

Fast X (2023)

Available January 19:

Dance Life (2024)

Hazbin Hotel (2024)

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)

Zorro (2024)

The Other Zoey (2023)

Available January 23:

Kevin James: Irregardless (2024)

Available January 26:

Expats (2024)

The Underdoggs (2024)