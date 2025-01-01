Available on January 1, 2025

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

When New York City comes under attack from an alien invasion, a woman and other survivors try to find a way to safety. They soon learn that they must remain absolutely silent as the mysterious creatures are drawn to the slightest sound. The following titles are also streaming on Prime Video.

American Sniper (2015)

Autumn In New York (2000)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business (1996)

Basic (2003)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bridesmaids Unrated (2011)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice (2010)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dope (2015)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Fled (1996)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Hoodlum (1997)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

How to Get Away with Murder Seasons 1-6 (2015)

Imitation of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Little Nicky (2000)

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne (1995)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Return to Me (2000)

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition (1985)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Something Wild (1986)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Supernova (2021)

Tag (2018)

Ted (Unrated) (2012)

When John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) was a little boy, he made a wish that Ted (Seth MacFarlane), his beloved teddy bear, would come alive. Thirty years later, foul-mouthed Ted is still John's constant companion, much to the chagrin of Lori (Mila Kunis), John's girlfriend. Though Lori's displeasure is exacerbated by the pair's constant consumption of beer and weed, she's not the one who's most disappointed with John; it may take the intervention of John's boyhood toy to help him grow up at last.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Brothers (2001)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold (2006)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Grey (2012)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Sixth (2024)

The Social Network (2010)

The Way Back (2020)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven (1992)

Valmont (1989)

Wedding Daze (2008)

What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Wicker Park (2004)

Wild Cards season 1 (2024)

xXx (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

Yentl (1984)

Available on January 2, 2025

The Fall Guy (2024)

The Rig Season 2 (2025)

Available on January 10, 2025

Focus (2015)

January 11-12, 2025

NFL Wild Card Game (2024)

NFL Wild Card Weekend kicks off with several great games as 14 teams enter the playoffs. As of now, we do not know the official matchups or kickoff for the Wild Card round.

Available on January 15, 2025

Monk Seasons 1-8 (2002)

Available on January 16, 2025

*The Calendar Killer (2025)

*Unstoppable (2025)

Jurassic World (2015)