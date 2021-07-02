From 'The Tomorrow War' to 'The Pursuit of Love', here are all the new movies and shows on Amazon this month.

If you're looking for something good to watch on streaming, you'll usually find some great movies worth watching on Amazon Prime Video. The streamer may not have as many new originals as Netflix or as many high-profile franchise favorites as Disney+ and HBO Max, but Prime Video often outpaces the competition when it comes to their library full of old favorites and hidden gems. July is no different with a handful of great movies arriving this month.

So what's new (and good) on Amazon Prime this month? Among the new movies streaming in July, standouts include Alien, 30 Days of Night, Big Fish, and a double whammy of two of Alfred Hitchcock's best films with Rear Window and Vertigo. If you're looking for something new new, the Chris Pratt-led sci-fi action-thriller The Tomorrow War launches exclusively on Amazon on July 2.

In the realm of TV, July brings Season 2 returns for Amazon Original Series Making the Cut, featuring Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, and the Spanish-language period drama El Cid, along with debuts for the new real estate reality show Luxe Listing Sydney and the original drama The Pursuit of Love, starring Lily James, Dominic West, Emily Beecham, and Emily Mortimer.

Check out the full list of everything that's new on Amazon Prime Video below.

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 5

Surf's Up (2007)

July 9

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 15

El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 30

The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

