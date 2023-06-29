July is mere days away and Amazon Prime Video has plenty of titles that will be available to stream if you're in the need to get away from some of that sunny summer weather. The popular YA series The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for Season 2 with Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick joining the cast as new characters that Belly (Lola Tung) meets. The Neil Gaiman series Good Omens is also returning for a surprise Season 2 as Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) find an amnesic Gabriel (Jon Hamm) arriving at their doorstep. The popular horror podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach is getting adapted into a new series with Justina Machado taking on the title role and Jason Blum serving as a producer. Recent hit films such as the acclaimed true-life drama Till, the feel-good sports comedy 80 for Brady, and M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, will also all be made available to stream on Prime Video in July. Other popular titles that will be available to stream in July include A Star is Born, Cry Macho, both Legally Blonde films, the Men in Black trilogy, Saving Private Ryan, Hacksaw Ridge, The Shawshank Redemption, Gladiator, and Scarface.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in July.

Read More About What's On Amazon Prime Video:

Available July:

*Surf Girls Hawaii (2023)

Available July 1:

MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000) Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available July 4:

80 For Brady (2023)

Available July 7:

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

Available July 14:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Available July 18:

Till (2022)

Available July 23:

Unseen (2023)

Available July 25:

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Available July 28:

Good Omens S2 (2023)

Novela (2023)

Available July 29:

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Available July 31:

Dances with Wolves (1990)