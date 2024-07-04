Amazon's Prime Video service has an exciting slate of titles that will be available to stream in July. From new series like Sausage Party: Foodtopia, new movies such as My Spy: The Eternal City and Space Cadet, and recent blockbusters such as The Beekeeper and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. You can check out the list below to see everything heading to Prime Video in July.
Available July 1
'The Chosen' Season 4
The Chosen
The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.
- Release Date
- April 21, 2019
- Creator
- Dallas Jenkins
- Cast
- Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 4
- JAG S1-10 (1995)
- The Way West (1995)
- Tyler Perry’s Sistas S1-S3 (2020)
- A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
- A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)
- A Separation (2011)
- Absence of Malice (1981)
- American Outlaws (2001)
- Amistad (1997)
- Animal House (1978)
- Bananas (1971)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Blue Crush (2002)
- Blue Crush 2 (2011)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Bottle Rocket (1996)
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
- Charlie Bartlett (2008)
- Chato’s Land (1972)
- Code Of Silence (1985)
- Colors (1988)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Death Rides A Horse (1969)
- Death Warrant (1990)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
- Easy Rider (1969)
- El Dorado (1967)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Five Easy Pieces (1970)
- For a Few Dollars More (1967)
- From Here To Eternity (1953)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- Hang ‘em High (1968)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hard Target (1993)
- Harsh Times (2006)
- Jagged Edge (1985)
- Jupiter Ascending (2015)
- Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
- Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Love & Mercy (2015)
- Masquerade (1988)
- Mermaids (1990)
- Mr. Majestyk (1974)
- Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)
- Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)
- My Left Foot (1990)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Non-Stop (2014)
- Original Sin (2001)
- Picture This (2008)
- Pompeii (2014)
- Postcards From The Edge (1990)
- Private Parts (1997)
- Rocky (1976)
- Rocky II (1979)
- Rocky III (1982)
- Rocky IV (1985)
- Rocky V (1990)
- Sahara (2005)
- Savages (2012)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)
- Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)
- Seventh Son (2015)
- Shane (1953)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Spy Game (2001)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)
- Star Trek VIII: First Contact(1996)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)
- Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- Ted (2012)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
- The Age of Innocence (1993)
- The Armstrong Lie (2013)
- The Awful Truth (1937)
- The Babysitter(995)
- The Black Stallion (1971)
- The Black Stallion Returns (1983)
- The Bone Collector(1999)
- The Bridge At Remagen(1969)
- The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
- The Caine Mutiny (1954)
- The Comedian (2017)
- The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
- The First Wives Club (1996)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)
- The Guns of Navarone (1961)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
- The Love Letter (2013)
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
- The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
- The Remains Of The Day (1993)
- The Running Man (1981)
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)
- The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)
- The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
- The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
- The Wolfman (2010)
- They Might Be Giants(1971)
- Timeline (2003)
- Trainspotting (1996)
- Unforgiven (1992)
- Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
- Wanderlust (2012)
- Wayne’s World (1992)
- Witness (1985)
- Young Adult (2011)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
Available July 2
'The Beekeeper' (2024)
The Beekeeper
In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers".
- Release Date
- January 12, 2024
- Cast
- Jason Statham , Jeremy Irons , Emmy Raver-Lampman , Minnie Driver , Josh Hutcherson , Phylicia Rashad
- Main Genre
- Action
- Director
- David Ayer
- Runtime
- 105 minutes
- Writers
- Kurt Wimmer
- Studio(s)
- MiraMax
- Distributor(s)
- Amazon MGM Studios
Also available July 3:
- Evil Dead Rise (2023)
Available July 4
'Space Cadet'
Available July 5
- Temptation Island Mexico
Available July 9
- Sam Morril: You've Changed
Available July 11
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' (2024)
Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)
- Release Date
- July 11, 2024
- Cast
- Seth Rogen , Kristen Wiig , Michael Cera , David Krumholtz , Edward Norton
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Seasons
- 1
'Tyler Perry's Divorce in Black'
Available July 12
- Every Family (2024)
Available July 18
'My Spy: The Eternal City' (2024)
Available July 19
- Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (2024)
Available July 23
'Bob Marley: One Love'
Bob Marley: One Love
A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.
- Release Date
- February 14, 2024
- Cast
- Kingsley Ben-Adir , James Norton , Lashana Lynch , Michael Gandolfini
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Director
- Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Writers
- Terence Winter , Frank E. Flowers , Zach Baylin , Reinaldo Marcus Green
- Production Company
- Plan B Entertainment, Tuff Gong Pictures, State Street Pictures
Available July 25
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' (2023)
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
- Release Date
- July 12, 2023
- Cast
- Tom Cruise , Hayley Atwell , Rebecca Ferguson , Simon Pegg , Ving Rhames , Pom Klementieff , Henry Czerny
- Main Genre
- Action
- Director
- Christopher McQuarrie
- Runtime
- 163 Minutes
- Writers
- Christopher McQuarrie , Bruce Geller , Erik Jendresen
Also available July 25:
- Troppo S2 (2024)
- Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (2024)
Available July 30
'Lisa Frankenstein' (2024)
Lisa Frankenstein (2024)
A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts.
- Release Date
- February 9, 2024
- Cast
- Carla Gugino , Kathryn Newton , Cole Sprouse , Jenna Davis
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Director
- Zelda Williams
- Writers
- Diablo Cody
Also available July 30:
- Perfect Addiction (2023)