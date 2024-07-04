Amazon's Prime Video service has an exciting slate of titles that will be available to stream in July. From new series like Sausage Party: Foodtopia, new movies such as My Spy: The Eternal City and Space Cadet, and recent blockbusters such as The Beekeeper and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. You can check out the list below to see everything heading to Prime Video in July.

Available July 1

'The Chosen' Season 4

The Chosen
TV-PG
Drama
History

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.

Release Date
April 21, 2019
Creator
Dallas Jenkins
Cast
Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
4
  • JAG S1-10 (1995)
  • The Way West (1995)
  • Tyler Perry’s Sistas S1-S3 (2020)
  • A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
  • A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)
  • A Separation (2011)
  • Absence of Malice (1981)
  • American Outlaws (2001)
  • Amistad (1997)
  • Animal House (1978)
  • Bananas (1971)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • Blue Chips (1994)
  • Blue Crush (2002)
  • Blue Crush 2 (2011)
  • Blue Velvet (1986)
  • Bottle Rocket (1996)
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
  • Charlie Bartlett (2008)
  • Chato’s Land (1972)
  • Code Of Silence (1985)
  • Colors (1988)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • Death Rides A Horse (1969)
  • Death Warrant (1990)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
  • Easy Rider (1969)
  • El Dorado (1967)
  • Event Horizon (1997)
  • Five Easy Pieces (1970)
  • For a Few Dollars More (1967)
  • From Here To Eternity (1953)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
  • Hang ‘em High (1968)
  • Hannibal (2001)
  • Hard Target (1993)
  • Harsh Times (2006)
  • Jagged Edge (1985)
  • Jupiter Ascending (2015)
  • Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
  • Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • Love & Mercy (2015)
  • Masquerade (1988)
  • Mermaids (1990)
  • Mr. Majestyk (1974)
  • Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)
  • Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)
  • My Left Foot (1990)
  • No Country for Old Men (2007)
  • Non-Stop (2014)
  • Original Sin (2001)
  • Picture This (2008)
  • Pompeii (2014)
  • Postcards From The Edge (1990)
  • Private Parts (1997)
  • Rocky (1976)
  • Rocky II (1979)
  • Rocky III (1982)
  • Rocky IV (1985)
  • Rocky V (1990)
  • Sahara (2005)
  • Savages (2012)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)
  • Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)
  • Seventh Son (2015)
  • Shane (1953)
  • Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • Spy Game (2001)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)
  • Star Trek VIII: First Contact(1996)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)
  • Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • Ted (2012)
  • Teen Wolf Too (1987)
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
  • The Age of Innocence (1993)
  • The Armstrong Lie (2013)
  • The Awful Truth (1937)
  • The Babysitter(995)
  • The Black Stallion (1971)
  • The Black Stallion Returns (1983)
  • The Bone Collector(1999)
  • The Bridge At Remagen(1969)
  • The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
  • The Caine Mutiny (1954)
  • The Comedian (2017)
  • The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
  • The First Wives Club (1996)
  • The Golden Child (1986)
  • The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)
  • The Guns of Navarone (1961)
  • The Last Airbender (2010)
  • The Love Letter (2013)
  • The Magnificent Seven (2016)
  • The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
  • The Remains Of The Day (1993)
  • The Running Man (1981)
  • The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)
  • The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)
  • The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
  • The Wolfman (2010)
  • They Might Be Giants(1971)
  • Timeline (2003)
  • Trainspotting (1996)
  • Unforgiven (1992)
  • Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
  • Wanderlust (2012)
  • Wayne’s World (1992)
  • Witness (1985)
  • Young Adult (2011)
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

Available July 2

'The Beekeeper' (2024)

Also available July 3:

  • Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Available July 4

'Space Cadet'

Available July 5

  • Temptation Island Mexico

Available July 9

  • Sam Morril: You've Changed

Available July 11

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' (2024)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)
TV-MA
Animation
Comedy
Release Date
July 11, 2024
Cast
Seth Rogen , Kristen Wiig , Michael Cera , David Krumholtz , Edward Norton
Main Genre
Animation
Seasons
1

'Tyler Perry's Divorce in Black'

Available July 12

  • Every Family (2024)

Available July 18

'My Spy: The Eternal City' (2024)

Available July 19

  • Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (2024)

Available July 23

'Bob Marley: One Love'

Available July 25

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' (2023)

Also available July 25:

  • Troppo S2 (2024)
  • Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (2024)

Available July 30

'Lisa Frankenstein' (2024)

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)
PG-13
Horror
Comedy
Fantasy

A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts.

Release Date
February 9, 2024
Cast
Carla Gugino , Kathryn Newton , Cole Sprouse , Jenna Davis
Main Genre
Horror
Director
Zelda Williams
Writers
Diablo Cody

Also available July 30:

  • Perfect Addiction (2023)