From the final season of 'Bosch' to celebrated movies and hidden gems, here's what's arriving on streaming this month.

Wondering what's new on Amazon Prime Video this month? June is a big month for Amazon Original Series, including Season 2 of Flack and The Family Man, and Season 1 debuts for Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado and September Mornings. The 7th and final season of Bosch arrives on June 25. There aren’t any major Amazon Original film releases this month, but if you were curious about last year's twice Oscar-nominated Pinocchio adaptation, the 2020 film starring Roberto Benigni is available to stream on June 11.

There's also a whole heck of a lot of gems coming to the library this month, including a handful of beloved 2000s comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Step Brothers, performance-led dramas like The Wrestler and Revolutionary Road, and horror favorites like An American Werewolf in London and Signs. And then there’s a whole bunch of fantastic films that defy easy genre labels, including Adaptation, Burn After Reading, Fight Club, Take Shelter, and The Fisher King.

Check out all the new movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in June below.

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo' Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

*Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

*Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

*Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

*Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7

*September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

