June is looking to be a diabolical month for Prime Video as one of the streaming service's most popular series is making its much-anticipated return. You can check out the list below to see all the movies and shows heading to Prime Video this June.

Available June 1, 2024:

Las Vegas S1-S5

All Saints (2017)

Animal Crackers (2020)

Annie (2014)

A Raisin In The Sun (1961)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic (2003)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bite The Bullet (1975)

Black Dynamite (2010)

Bloodsport (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Brewster's Millions (1985)

Brick (2006)

Bruno (2009)

Buck And The Preacher (1972)

Class (1983)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Death At A Funeral (2007)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Diablo (2016)

Duck Soup (1933)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fireproof (2008)

Gigli (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (1999)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1999)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (1999)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guarding Tess (1994)

Hackers (1995)

Hellfighters (1968)

High Noon (1952)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Incendies (2010)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Juan Of The Dead (2011)

Just Mercy (2020)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Layer Cake (2005)

Little Man (2006)

Macarthur (1977)

Man's Favorite Sport? (1964)

Midnight Run (1988)

Milk (2009)

Money Train (1995)

No Country For Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

No Stranger Than Love (2016)

Noah (2014)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior (2005)

Open Season (2006)

Outlaws And Angels (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Pariah (2011)

Paths Of Glory (1957)

Platoon (1987)

Precious (2009)

Predestination (2015)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Revenge (1990)

Saved! (2004)

Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)

Skyfall (2012)

Sleepover (2004)

Soapdish (1958)

Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Superbad Unrated (2007)

Takers (2010)

Tangerine (2015)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert (1994)

The African Queen (1952)

The Animal (2001)

The Battle Of Britain (1969)

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1977)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Danish Girl (2016)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hurricane (2000)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Man in the Moon (1991)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Russia House (1990)

The War Wagon (1967)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995)

Tomahawk (1951)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Written On The Wind (1956)

You Got Served (2004)

Available on Freevee with ads:

Brick Mansions (2014)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Legion (2010)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Running with the Devil (2019)

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

The Lost Husband (2020)

Traffik (2018)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Available June 3, 2024:

Melting Me Softly S1

Available June 4, 2024:

'Mean Girls' (2024)

The plastics are back and this time they sing. The Broadway hit based on the classic 2004 comedy gets readapted for the screen in Mean Girls. The film follows Cady Heron, who has recently moved back to the US after spending most of her childhood in Africa with her mother. Excited to start attending high school like a regular teenager, Cady quickly befriends outcasts Janis and Damian, who warn her of the toxic clique known as the Plastics, led by the fierce Regina George. When the Plastics decide to let Cady join their group, Janis asks Cady to attempt to take down the mean girls from within. This musical reimagining stars Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Tony nominee Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop), Avantika (Senior Year), Bebe Wood (Love, Victor), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Jenna Fischer (The Office), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ashley Park (Joy Ride), and Busy Philipps (Cougar Town). Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles as Ms. Norbury and Mr. Duvall from the original movie.

Mean Girls is a musical reimagining where Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Release Date January 12, 2024. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. Cast includes Jenna Fischer, John Hamm, Angourie Rice, and Ashley Park. Written by Nell Benjamin and Tina Fey.

Also available June 4:

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief (2024)

Available June 6, 2024:

Counsel Culture (2024)

Available June 9, 2024:

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Available June 12, 2024:

Black Mass (2015)

Available June 13, 2024:

'The Boys' Season 4

Prime Video's ultra-violent, ultra-horny, and ultra-bonkers superhero satire The Boys returns for its much anticipated fourth season. After Homelander's murderous tendencies were made public in the final moments of Season 3, the world has become more divided than ever. While thousands support Homelander's ex-teammate Starlight, there are just as many who support Homelander's insanity and fascism. Meanwhile, Billy Butcher has now discovered a new secret weapon, a virus with the potential to kill Supes, something that Gen V fans already know plenty about. Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti all return for Season 4. New cast members this season include Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black) as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry (The Tick) as Firecracker, and Jeffery Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) in a mystery role. Gen V cast members Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann will also be appearing this season as Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan.

Available June 15, 2024:

Premier Boxing Champions (2024)

Available June 16, 2024:

Anomalisa (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

The Grey (2012)

Available June 18, 2024:

'Oppenheimer' (2024)

Winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor; Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is finally heading to Prime Video, 11 months after its theatrical release. The epic biopic tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb" who is tasked with leading the Manhattan Project towards the end of World War II. The movie also covers Oppenheimer's infidelity and his 1954 security hearing. The movie stars Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) in the title role alongside a vast ensemble cast that includes Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy), Academy Award winner Matt Damon (The Martian), Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two), Josh Hartnett (30 Days of Night), Academy Award winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh (Tenet), Benny Safdie (Good Time), Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), and Alden Ehrenreich (Fair Play).

Also available June 18:

Power of the Dream (2024)

Available June 20, 2024:

Federer: Twelve Final Days (2024)

Available June 25, 2024:

'I Am: Celine Dion' (2024)

Grammy winner Celine Dion is opening up about her personal life beyond the stage in the documentary film I Am: Celine Dion. Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor (Leave No Trace), the documentary will not only cover Dion's struggle battling a life-altering neurological disorder, but it will also capture what her music has brought to the world and her perseverance to still live her life to the fullest.

Also available June 25:

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Available June 26, 2024:

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Judy (2019)

Available June 27, 2024:

My Lady Jane (2024)

Available June 30, 2024: