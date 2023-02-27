Best-selling novels like 'Daisy Jones & the Six' and 'The Power' are being brought to life on Prime Video this March.

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great titles that will be available to stream this March, with exciting new shows, some of the biggest movies of 2022, and some familiar favorites. The New York Times Best Selling novel Daisy Jones & the Six is being adapted for the screen in the all-new limited series from the Academy Award-nominated writing team of Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, executive producer Reese Witherspoon, and cast that includes Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. Donald Glover and Janine Nabers are teaming up for the horror series Swarm which stars Dominique Fishback as a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark and deadly turn. Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel The Power will also be receiving a limited series that stars Toni Collette, Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, and Toheeb Jimoh. With Creed III opening in theaters this Friday, all 8 films in the Rocky franchise will be available to stream at the top of the month. One of the biggest movies of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick, will also be streaming on Prime Video, alongside other major 2022 films including Nope and Jackass Forever.

Available March 1:

Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

American Gangster (2007)

Barbershop (2002)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Capote (2006)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

Contraband (2012)

Courageous (2011)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Detroit (2017)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elizabeth (1999)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Imagine That (2009)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Margin Call (2011)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

Nerve (2016)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

RBG (2018)

Red River (1948)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Shine A Light (2008)

Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Street Smart (1987)

Super 8 (2011)

The Apartment (1960)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Presidio (1988)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Unlocked (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanity Fair (2004)

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)

VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

Witness For the Protection (1958)

Your Highness (2011)

Available March 3:

Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

The Pimp - No F***ing Fairytale (2023)

Available March 6:

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Available March 7:

Secret Headquarters (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Visitor (2022)

Available March 10:

Jackass Forever (2022)

This Is Christmas (2022)

Available March 11:

La Guzman S1 (2019)

Available March 12:

Men, Women & Children (2014)

Available March 14:

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

Available March 17:

Angel Flight (2023)

Class of ‘07 (2023)

Dom (2023)

Swarm (2023)

Boy and the World (2014)

Available March 21:

Nope (2022)

Available March 22:

Sanandresito (2012)

Available March 24:

Reggie (2023)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Available March 28:

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

Available March 29:

American Renegades (2018)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Available March 31:

The Power (2023)

Boss S1-2 (2011)

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Enemies Closer (2014)

Siberia (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zeros and Ones (2021)