Amazon's Prime Video service is taking March by storm with some much-anticipated new movies touted by big stars, new episodes of fan-favorite shows, their first-ever PPV event, and much more.

Jake Gyllenhaal will channel his inner Patrick Swayze in Doug Liman's Road House, a remake of the cult-classic 1989 action flick. Gyllenhaal stars as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC middleweight fighter who is recruited to work at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but when criminal forces threaten his new career and his new friends, he'll be forced to put his fighting skills to use, outside the Octagon. Gyllenhaal leads a stacked cast that also includes Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Jessica Williams (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Lukas Gage (You), Darren Barnet (Anyone but You), Austin Post (Spenser Confidential), and UFC champ Conor McGregor in his first acting role. The Patrick Swayze movie will also be available on the service at the top of the month.

Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly is returning to his comedy roots with the new raunchy R-rated comedy Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron and John Cena. The movie follows three friends who have been able to avoid their responsibilities over the years by creating a fake friend known as Ricky Stanicky, but when their wives become suspicious, they decide to hire a washed-up, hard-partying actor. Efron and Cena are joined by Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Andrew Santino (Dave), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), Anja Savcic (Loudermilk), and William H. Macy (Shameless).

The much-awaited second half of Invincible Season 2 will be making its way to Prime Video in March, as young superhero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) takes on a dangerous new opponent, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). The series also features the voices of Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (The Prom), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), and Seth Rogen (Superbad) among others.

Other new titles making their way to Prime Video in March include Blumhouse's adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, Tim Burton's Batman movies, the Divergent trilogy, Waterworld, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Imitation Game, Battle Royale, Wrath of Man, and The LEGO Batman Movie.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in March 2024.

Available March 1:

Lyla in the Loop S1 (2024)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Angela’s Ashes (2000)

At First Sight (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blackfish (2013)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Catwoman (2004)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

How High (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

RBG (2018)

Return to Me (2000)

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Safe House (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Super 8 (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

This Is The End (2013)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Available March 3:

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Available March 5:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Available March 7:

Divergent (2014)

Marlowe (2023)

Ricky Stanicky (2024)

Available March 12:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

Available March 14:

Invincible S2, Part 2 (2024)

Frida (2024)

Available March 15:

NWSL on Prime Video (2024)

Available March 17:

The Captive (2014)

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

Available March 19:

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (2024)

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

Available March 21:

Road House (2024)

Available March 23:

Wrath of Man (2021)

Available March 26:

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Available March 28:

American Rust: Broken Justice (2024)

The Baxters (2024)

HOPE ON THE STREET (2024)

Available March 29:

The Imitation Game (2014)

Available March 30:

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)

Available March 31: