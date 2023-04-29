Some exciting titles are coming to Prime Video this May, including some high-profile 2023 fresh from the big screen. Christmas isn't for another eight months, but David Harbour's Santa Claus sure doesn't care, as Violent Night will be available to stream on Prime Video in May. Three Thousand Years of Longing, the latest film from George Miller, the visionary filmmaker behind Mad Max: Fury Road, will also be available to stream on Prime Video for those in the mood for a magical unlikely romance between Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Two of last year's awards players such as Till, and She Said will also be available to stream.

Available on May 1:

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Available May 5:

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

Available May 9:

Till (2022)

Available May 10:

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

Available May 11:

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

Available May 16:

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

Available May 18:

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

Available May 19:

She Said (2022)

Available May 23:

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Available May 26:

Violent Night (2022)

Hohlbeins’ - The Gryphon (2023)

Available May 28:

Top Five (2014)

Available May 29:

Hot Pursuit (2015)