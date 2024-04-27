From a recent Oscar winner, a new romantic comedy ready to take the summer movie season by storm, and a new season of an underrated series, you'll want to stay tuned to Prime Video this May. Check the list below to see the exciting array of titles heading to the streaming service in May 2024.
Available in May:
- Angry Birds Mystery Island
Available May 1:
- 12 Angry Men
- 3:10 To Yuma (1957)
- A Dangerous Method
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Airplane!
- All That Heaven Allows
- American Me
- Anatomy Of A Murder
- Atonement
- Bachelor Party Vegas
- Beautiful And Twisted
- Beautiful Girls
- Because I Said So
- Ben Hur
- Biloxi Blues
- Blame It On Rio
- Blues Brothers 2000
- Bottle Rocket
- Breach
- Breathless
- Brigsby Bear
- California Suite
- Call Me By Your Name
- Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
- Capote
- Chocolat
- Clockstoppers
- Coco Before Chane (2009)
- Cold Mountain
- Cry Macho
- Dead Reckoning
- Death Race (2008)
- Death Race 2
- Death Race 3: Inferno
- Delta Force
- Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
- Drew Peterson: Untouchable
- Emma.(2020)
- Erin Brockovich
- Europa Report
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Fatal Attraction (1987)
- Fire In The Sky
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Fluke
- Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Gattaca
- Gilda
- Glory
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
- Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hellraiser V: Inferno
- Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser VII: Deader
- Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
- Imagine That
- In A Lonely Place
- Indecent Proposal
- Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
- Isle Of The Dead
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Knock On Any Door
- Koyaanisqatsi
- Lassie: The Road Back
- Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
- Lone Wolf Mcquade
- Magnificent Obsession
- Malcolm X
- Men At Work
- Night School
- Not Another Teen Movie
- On The Waterfront
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Open Wide
- Pal Joey
- Panic Room
- Pillow Talk
- Pompeii
- Psycho (1960)
- Rear Window
- Reindeer Games Homecoming
- Repo Men
- Roboshark
- Rolling Thunder
- Rope
- Run Lola Run
- Schindler’s List
- Serpico
- Shampoo
- Sliver
- Some Like It Hot
- Soul Plane
- Stargate: Continuum
- Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
- Steel Magnolias
- Steppin' Into The Holiday
- The Accused
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
- The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
- The Advocate’s Devil
- The Big Chill
- The Big Heat
- The Birdcage
- The Birds
- The Blues Brothers
- The Change-Up
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Deer Hunter
- The Harder They Fall (1956)
- The Lady From Shanghai
- The Last Detail
- The Man in the Iron Mask
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- The Mountain Men
- The Night of The Hunter
- The One
- The Ring (2002)
- The Swimmer
- The Tarnished Angels
- The Wiz
- Tom & Jerry (2021)
- Undercover Brother
- Vertigo
- Virtuosity
- Whiplash
- With This Ring
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Available May 2:
'The Idea of You'
Robinne Lee's best-selling novel comes to life in The Idea of You. Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) stars as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother who volunteers to take her teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) to Coachella. She soon catches the eye of Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the mega-popular boy band August Moon, and thus begins the start of their unlikely romance. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed the romantic comedy which also stars Reid Scott (Veep), Academy Award nominee Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids), and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark).
The Idea of You (2024)
Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.
- Release Date
- May 2, 2024
- Director
- Michael Showalter
- Cast
- Anne Hathaway Nicholas Galitzine , Ella Rubin , Annie Mumolo , Reid Scott , Perry Mattfeld , Jordan Aaron Hall , Mathilda Gianopoulos
- Runtime
- 115 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Robinne Lee , Michael Showalter , Jennifer Westfeldt
Also available May 2:
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Sixteen Candles
Available May 3:
- Clarkson's Farm S3
- NWSL
Available May 4:
- Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video
Available May 8:
- Maxton Hall - The World Between Us
- Oh My Ghost
- The GOAT
Available May 14:
'American Fiction'
The crowd-pleasing satirical dramedy American Fiction will finally be available to stream on Prime Video in May. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, Cord Jefferson's directorial debut is an adaptation of Percival Everett's novel "Erasure," and follows Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright), a black, upper-class writer and professor who has become disillusioned by both academia and the literary world's insistence on celebrating negative black stereotypes. When a family crisis creates financial worries, Monk drunkenly writes a satirical novel, "My Pafology," which features all the literary stereotypes he has always hated. Much to his shock, the publishing world falls in love with his new novel, and the irony is flying over everyone's heads. American Fiction also stars Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook), Erika Alexander (Living Single), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Adam Brody (The O.C.), and Issa Rae (Insecure).
American Fiction
A novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.
- Release Date
- December 22, 2023
- Director
- Cord Jefferson
- Cast
- Jeffrey Wright , Tracee Ellis Ross , Sterling K. Brown , Issa Rae , John Ortiz , Adam Brody , Leslie Uggams , erika alexander , Keith David
- Runtime
- 117 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Cord Jefferson , Percival Everett
- Producer
- Ben LeClair, p.g.a., Nikos Karamigios, p.g.a., Cord Jefferson, p.g.a., Jermaine Johnson, p.g.a.
- Studio(s)
- Orion Pictures , Amazon MGM Studios
Also available May 14:
- BlacKkKlansman
- Muppets From Space
Available May 15:
- Fifty Shades of Black
Available May 16:
'Outer Range' Season 2
Outer Range returns for a second season after a two-year hiatus. Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two) returns as Royal Abbott, a rancher who will stop at nothing to protect his family and his home after discovering a mysterious dark void near his property. The second season will find Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggling to deal with the sudden disappearance of their granddaughter at the end of Season 1. Also returning for the new season are Imogen Poots (Green Room), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).
Outer Range
- Release Date
- April 15, 2022
- Creator
- Brian Watkins
- Cast
- Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski
- Seasons
- 2
Also available May 16:
- Academy of Country Music Awards
- WNBA
- Creed
- Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
Available May 17:
- 99 (2024)
Available May 23:
'The Blue Angels'
From producers JJ Abrams and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), comes the exciting new documentary The Blue Angels, which is coming to Prime Video. Filmed for IMAX, the film is full of footage that gives audiences a first-person view of flying with the Blue Angels. The movie will premiere on IMAX screeners for one week from May 17-23 and then will be available exclusively to stream on Prime Video, just in time for Memorial Day.
Also available May 23:
- The 1% Club
Available May 24:
- DOM S3
Available May 25:
- Bombshell
Available May 28:
'The Boys in the Boat'
Academy Award winner George Clooney's latest directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, is an uplifting sports drama based on the true story of the University of Washington rowing team and their journey to compete in the 1936 Summer Olympics. The Boys in the Boat stars Joel Edgerton (The Gift), Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), Peter Guinness (Jack Ryan), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), James Wolk (Watchmen), Hadley Robinson (Anyone But You), and Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai).
The Boys in the Boat
A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
- Release Date
- December 25, 2023
- Director
- George Clooney
- Cast
- Joel Edgerton , Callum Turner , Peter Guinness , Sam Strike
- Runtime
- 124 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Daniel James Brown , Mark L. Smith
Available May 30:
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Available May 31:
- The Outlaws S3