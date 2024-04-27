From a recent Oscar winner, a new romantic comedy ready to take the summer movie season by storm, and a new season of an underrated series, you'll want to stay tuned to Prime Video this May. Check the list below to see the exciting array of titles heading to the streaming service in May 2024.

Available in May:

Angry Birds Mystery Island

Available May 1:

12 Angry Men

3:10 To Yuma (1957)

A Dangerous Method

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Airplane!

All That Heaven Allows

American Me

Anatomy Of A Murder

Atonement

Bachelor Party Vegas

Beautiful And Twisted

Beautiful Girls

Because I Said So

Ben Hur

Biloxi Blues

Blame It On Rio

Blues Brothers 2000

Bottle Rocket

Breach

Breathless

Brigsby Bear

California Suite

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film

Capote

Chocolat

Clockstoppers

Coco Before Chane (2009)

Cold Mountain

Cry Macho

Dead Reckoning

Death Race (2008)

Death Race 2

Death Race 3: Inferno

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Drew Peterson: Untouchable

Emma.(2020)

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Fluke

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gattaca

Gilda

Glory

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Imagine That

In A Lonely Place

Indecent Proposal

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Isle Of The Dead

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Knock On Any Door

Koyaanisqatsi

Lassie: The Road Back

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax

Lone Wolf Mcquade

Magnificent Obsession

Malcolm X

Men At Work

Night School

Not Another Teen Movie

On The Waterfront

Once Upon A Time In The West

Open Wide

Pal Joey

Panic Room

Pillow Talk

Pompeii

Psycho (1960)

Rear Window

Reindeer Games Homecoming

Repo Men

Roboshark

Rolling Thunder

Rope

Run Lola Run

Schindler’s List

Serpico

Shampoo

Sliver

Some Like It Hot

Soul Plane

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth

Steel Magnolias

Steppin' Into The Holiday

The Accused

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland

The Advocate’s Devil

The Big Chill

The Big Heat

The Birdcage

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Change-Up

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Deer Hunter

The Harder They Fall (1956)

The Lady From Shanghai

The Last Detail

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Mountain Men

The Night of The Hunter

The One

The Ring (2002)

The Swimmer

The Tarnished Angels

The Wiz

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Undercover Brother

Vertigo

Virtuosity

Whiplash

With This Ring

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available May 2:

'The Idea of You'

Robinne Lee's best-selling novel comes to life in The Idea of You. Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) stars as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother who volunteers to take her teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) to Coachella. She soon catches the eye of Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the mega-popular boy band August Moon, and thus begins the start of their unlikely romance. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed the romantic comedy which also stars Reid Scott (Veep), Academy Award nominee Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids), and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark).

Also available May 2:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Sixteen Candles

Available May 3:

Clarkson's Farm S3

NWSL

Available May 4:

Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video

Available May 8:

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us

Oh My Ghost

The GOAT

Available May 14:

'American Fiction'

The crowd-pleasing satirical dramedy American Fiction will finally be available to stream on Prime Video in May. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, Cord Jefferson's directorial debut is an adaptation of Percival Everett's novel "Erasure," and follows Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright), a black, upper-class writer and professor who has become disillusioned by both academia and the literary world's insistence on celebrating negative black stereotypes. When a family crisis creates financial worries, Monk drunkenly writes a satirical novel, "My Pafology," which features all the literary stereotypes he has always hated. Much to his shock, the publishing world falls in love with his new novel, and the irony is flying over everyone's heads. American Fiction also stars Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook), Erika Alexander (Living Single), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Adam Brody (The O.C.), and Issa Rae (Insecure).

Also available May 14:

BlacKkKlansman

Muppets From Space

Available May 15:

Fifty Shades of Black

Available May 16:

'Outer Range' Season 2

Outer Range returns for a second season after a two-year hiatus. Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two) returns as Royal Abbott, a rancher who will stop at nothing to protect his family and his home after discovering a mysterious dark void near his property. The second season will find Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggling to deal with the sudden disappearance of their granddaughter at the end of Season 1. Also returning for the new season are Imogen Poots (Green Room), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Also available May 16:

Academy of Country Music Awards

WNBA

Creed

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

Available May 17:

99 (2024)

Available May 23:

'The Blue Angels'

From producers JJ Abrams and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), comes the exciting new documentary The Blue Angels, which is coming to Prime Video. Filmed for IMAX, the film is full of footage that gives audiences a first-person view of flying with the Blue Angels. The movie will premiere on IMAX screeners for one week from May 17-23 and then will be available exclusively to stream on Prime Video, just in time for Memorial Day.

Also available May 23:

The 1% Club

Available May 24:

DOM S3

Available May 25:

Bombshell

Available May 28:

'The Boys in the Boat'

Academy Award winner George Clooney's latest directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, is an uplifting sports drama based on the true story of the University of Washington rowing team and their journey to compete in the 1936 Summer Olympics. The Boys in the Boat stars Joel Edgerton (The Gift), Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), Peter Guinness (Jack Ryan), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), James Wolk (Watchmen), Hadley Robinson (Anyone But You), and Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai).

Available May 30:

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Available May 31: