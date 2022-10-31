'My Policeman' is just one of the many titles coming to Prime Video this November.

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Prime Video this November.

Available November 1:

Los simuladores (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men At Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

MouseHunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Available November 2:

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

Available November 3:

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Available November 4:

El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022)

My Policeman (2022)

Available November 9:

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)

Available November 10:

Autumn Beat (2022)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Available November 11:

The English (2022)

From the Top of My Lungs (2022)

Mammals (2022)

La Caida / Dive (2022)

Available November 15:

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

Available November 16:

Pasos de héroe (2016)

Available November 18:

The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

Busco Novia (2021)

Available November 22:

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

Available November 23:

Good Night Oppy (2022)

Cyrano (2022)

Available November 27:

Angry Angel (2017)

Available November 29:

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Available November:

Rivals (2022)