Amazon's Prime Video service is kicking off the holiday season in a big way with their slate of titles set to hit the service this November. Perhaps the most anticipated title is the new original series Cross, based on the bestselling book series by James Patterson. Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross, and the show looks to fit in perfectly with some of the streamer's other action-oriented titles based on books such as Reacher, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Terminal List.

Available November 1:

'Libre'

Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in France in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Freedom follows the electrifying story of Bruno Sulak (Lucas Bravo), a suave and daring criminal who stole hearts alongside riches. Known for his charm and finesse, Sulak masterminded daring heists without firing a single shot. But as his infamy grew, so did the relentless pursuit of George Moréas (Yvan Attal), a tenacious police commissioner with a knack for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas closes in, Sulak's escapes from prison become legendary, fuelled by a lust for freedom, and a burning desire for his lover Annie (Léa Luce Busato). Amidst the chaos of their criminal spree, Sulak and Annie become the ultimate symbols of defiance in the most exhilarating game of cat and mouse that gripped the nation.

Also available November 1:

Bones S1-S12 (2006)

12 Days of Christmas Eve (2004)

3 Ninjas Knuckle Up (1995)

50 To 1 (2014)

A Knight's Tale (2001)

Absolute Deception (2013)

Across The Universe (2007)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

All Saints (2017)

Almost Christmas (2016)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anger Management (2003) Apache (1954)

Bad Company (2002)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Battleship (2012)

Big Night (1996)

Blizzard (2003)

Blown Away (1993)

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004)

Boomerang (1992)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Casualties Of War (1989)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch-22 (1970)

Children of Men (2007)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Comes A Horseman (1978)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Crazy In Alabama (1999)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Dear John (2010)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Death Wish II (1982)

Die Hard (1988)

Disturbia (2007)

Double Team (1997)

Driven (2001)

Dumb And Dumber To (2014)

Dune (2021)

Equals (2016)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Exodus (1960)

F/X (1986)

Fame (2009)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Flight (2012)

Gladiator (1992)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Boy! (2003)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Gosford Park (2002)

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

Hell is for Heroes (1962)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Identity Thief (2013)

In & Out (1997)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It Takes Two (1995)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Les Miserables (1998)

Leviathan (1989)

Loch Ness (1996)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

Margot At The Wedding (2007)

Mean Girls (2004)

Meet John Doe (1941)

Men (2022)

Michael Jackson's This Is It (2009)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Murphy's Law (1986)

Neighbors (2014)

Of Gods and Men (2011)

One Direction: This Is Us (Extended Cut) (2013)

Pan's Labyrinth (2007)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Popeye (1980)

Radio Flyer (1992)

Rambo III (1988)

Reba McEntire's Christmas In Tune (2021)

Return Of The Seven (1966)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)

Rio Lobo (1970)

Roboshark (2015)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Roxanne (1987)

Run Lola Run (1999)

Rust (2010)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Saving Silverman (2001)

School of Rock (2003)

Scrooged (1988)

She's So Lovely (1997)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Slackers (2002)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Steel Magnolias (2012)

Steve Jobs (2015)

Still of the Night (1982)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Target (1985)

The Animal (2001)

The Apartment (1960)

The Aviator (2004)

THE CHRISTMAS EDITION (2020)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather, Part II (1974)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Holiday (2006)

The Italian Job (2003)

The King's Man (2021)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1997)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Saint (1997)

The Soloist (2009)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

The Swan Princess And The Secret Of The Castle (1997)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

The Terminator (1984)

The White Buffalo (1977)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

To Sleep With Anger (1990)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Tower Heist (2011)

Turbulence (1997)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning (2012)

Walk of Shame (2014)

Walking Tall (2004)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Zona Mortal (1994)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

A Perfect Day (2006)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Copshop (2021)

Earth to Echo (2014)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Passengers (2016)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

She's the Man (2006)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Available November 5:

Election Night Live with Brian Williams (2024)

Back to Black (2024)

Available November 7:

'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

'My Old Ass'

In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39- year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer

Also available November 7:

Look Back (2024)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Moonbound (2021)

Available November 8:

Every Minute Counts (2024)

Available November 9:

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

Available November 11:

Me Before You (2016)

Available November 13:

Available on Freevee with Ads:

Uglydolls (2019)

Available November 14:

'Cross'

Starring Aldis Hodge, CROSS is a crimethriller series that follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist, who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Alex’s past returns to destroy everything he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.

Available November 15:

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland (2024)

Available November 19:

Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special (2024)

Abigail (2024)

Available November 20:

Wish List Games (2024)

Available November 21:

'Cruel Intentions'

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions takes place at an elite Washington, D.C. college, where two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Also available November 21:

Dinner Club S3 (2024)

Available November 22:

The Meg (2018)

Available November 24:

Coraline (2009)

Available November 26:

It's in the Game (2024

Available November 28:

Oshi no Ko (2024)

Available on Freevee with Ads:

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

Available November 29: